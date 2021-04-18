The Augusta state tennis courts are awful





As a young resident of central Maine, I am shocked by the poor maintenance of Augustas tennis courts. There is no excuse that the capital, Maine, has let the courts deteriorate. There are 13 tennis courts in Augusta. With the lack of maintenance, the total can literally erode to zero. Cony High School has three outdoor courts with an abundance of cracks. Many tennis players are probably familiar with the six outdoor courts behind the Buker Center that have been a fixture in the city center for decades. These were "repaired" in 2017, but soon cracks began to appear, and then the orange cones, which were placed on those cracks due to safety concerns. Tucked away in the shadow of the Augusta Civic Center, UMA's four tennis courts have recently been removed. Due to the lack of high-quality playing surfaces, this is forcing players in the city to move further away, which puts pressure on other courses such as Manchester's two courts and Hall-Dale's three courts. During pandemic times, tennis is one of the safest outdoor activities. If the city of Augusta wants to promote a healthy lifestyle and not spend the money on people like moving a police station that would cost millions, then repairing the courts would be well spent. I am grateful that I and other tennis players can play indoors in the winter at ACOPI Tennis and Fitness Center. Once summer and nice weather hit, don't expect me or many others to go to the Augusta courts as the first place to play tennis. Billy Noble Sidney

