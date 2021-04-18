Ohio State Spring Game takeaways

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) The Ohio State Buckeyes took part in their first Spring Game in two years on Saturday in front of just over 19,000 fans at Ohio Stadium.

“I think the most exciting thing was going back to the stadium and seeing the Best Damn Band In The Land, with a few fans around and it just felt almost normal out there today,” said OSU coach Ryan Day.

Tackling wasn’t allowed in the game, but there were a few highlights worth noting nonetheless, so below are a few takeaways from the Buckeyes playing against each other.

Quarterback fight

CJ Stroud and Kyle McCord had excellent performances. Stroud, a redshirt freshman, looked from start to finish, going 16 for 22 for 185 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, real freshman Kyle McCord also looked comfortable in the pocket, throwing two touchdowns on 12 of the 17 going for 184 yards. Redshirt freshman Jack Miller was inconsistent at times, especially in the first half, but finished with 17 completes on 30 tries for 128 yards.

“They’ve learned a lot, but now the race has started over the next few months to find out who can take the next step and move forward,” Day said of the quarterbacks.

Day also said he regularly talked to the three quarterbacks about not being overly aggressive in an attempt to win the runway.

“You can’t go out and win the course with one play and so if you try to force the action, you’re going to get stuck,” said Day. ‘It’s not about winning the day. It’s about winning the job so you can help us win. “

Jack Sawyer is that guy

True freshman and Pickerington North product Jack Sawyer lived up to the hype that devastated Ohio State’s line of attack. Sawyer showed why he was ranked # 1 in the country by ESPN for the 2020 class, forcing three sacks, one forced fumble and continually pushing offensive tackles backwards.

“He’s off to a great start and he continues to earn more reps. He’s making his way up the depth chart, ”Day said. “Jack in particular came in with a lot of confidence and made a lot of plays. What you saw today was pretty much every exercise out there. “

Ohio State is deep in the defensive end, but if Sawyer continues to play and practice like this, he’ll find himself on the field in the fall. One such talented defensive goal is Zach Harrison, an Olentangy Orange graduate.

“Jack is legit,” Harrison said. “Jack has a great first step and is bending over the edge and that’s something you just can’t learn, so I think he’s going to be a great player in Ohio State.”

Wide depth of the receiver is unreal

Ohio State has the best wide receivers in the country, and it’s not close. It starts with recurring starters Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson on the outside and continues all the way to two true freshmen in Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who both had seven catches in the Spring Game.

Returning sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba will feature prominently this season, as will junior Jameson Williams, who played a key role in OSU’s offense last season. Sophomore Julian Fleming didn’t play and revealed this week that he tried to play last season due to a shoulder injury, which is why he didn’t see much playing time as a freshman. Those seven receivers will have to fight to get on the field, and whoever plays QB doesn’t have to worry about who to throw at the receiver.

Broad receiver statistics

Egbuka: 7 catches for 123 yards

Harrison: 7 catches for 49 yards and 1 TD

Smith-Njigba: 5 catches for 50 yards and 1 TD

Wilson: Four catches for 85 yards

Olave: 3 catches for 57 yards and 1 TD