Connect with us

Sports

Lancashire v Northants, Surrey v Leics and more: county cricket live! Sports

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By






7:02

Harmer, angry. Raine lbw for 3 and Durham are 91-7, losing four wickets in less than four overs.

Gloucestershire meanwhile, meandering to victory, only 64 needed, nine wickets in hand.





6:55 AM

Now Poynter, for example, is gone to Sam Cook, Durham 88-6 with hope slipping out of reach.





6:52 AM

Arghg, wickets, wickets everywhere. Now Rossington plump pushes forward at Luke Wood and is caught by Jennings skipping for 8. Northangs 87-5.





6:49 AM

Durham, Durham, Durham. Now 87-5, need another 81. Harmer has trapped both Burnham and Borthwick and hopes to rest with Eckersley and Poynter.

And from Gary Naylor, the Parky problem:

Gary Naylor
(@ garynaylor999)

The Parky Problem @tjaldredThey can’t just let him bowl because he will throw them out, so they have to attack – but if they attack …

If Lanky Parky can run to bowl with, he will be a huge asset this season. If they don’t, he’s liable. Another Parky problem.


April 18, 2021





6:38 AM

Parky! Second ball of the day, Vasconcelos decides to reverse the sweep and is thrown into the dust. Middle stump pingo. Maybe not the wisest decision of the day. Northants 76-4.





6:25 AM

Oh dear Middlesex. With the resignation of Robbie Whites, for 73, and now Andersson – both to the Netherlands – another low-key name that has had a big game – their chances have dropped from miniscule to infinitesimal (if that’s actually a decline).

And Glamorgans Hope also slips with Kiran Carlson being bombarded by another man of the moment, Ollie Robinson – who now has 5-61. Astonishing effort by Carlson, though, 132 to join his 127 from the first innings.

g

 More than Ollie: nine wickets and 67 in the match. Photo: Dan Mullan / Getty Images

Updated





06:15

And the bell rings first for Daniel Bell-Drummond, pitched by David Willey for 24. Only the 397 to win for Kent, seven wicket in hand.

f

 First wicket of the day: David Willey Photo: James Chance / Getty Images





6:05

Mahmood has the ball from Jimmy Anderson’s tip, straight up arrow, quick arm. I loved seeing the three briefs – Jennings, Croft and Hartley – slide into position, as did the soldiers shuffling in line yesterday to lift the Duke of Edinburgh’s coffin from the hearse.





05:58

There was talk of reports from Taunton no devil in the field, but we know Somerset’s potential for black magic on the last day. A fun interview with one of the best Ciderabads here.

Lawrence Booth
(@the_topspin)

Enjoyed chatting with Jack Leach who admits wondering if he was ‘good enough against these guys’ when his numbers were 8-0-77-0 in the first test against India in Chennai, thanks to Rishabh Pant. The way he responded gave him his answer https://t.co/WUUwxhVwsG


April 18, 2021





05:55

At Old Trafford Glenn Chapple is holding a baseball glove and looks as nimble as ever. I fear for Northants, at a turning point against Parky and after Saqib Mahmood’s quick spell last night.





4:54

Preamble

Good morning from Manchester where the sun continues to shine, albeit through a more hazy lens. So much to look forward to today – tight matches everywhere: in Chelmsford – true Durham need another 108 – in Taunton – true Gloucestershire still 125 needed – even at Trent Bridge true Warwicks need an unlikely 248 (without Dom Sibley) to avoid Notts win their first game since 2018.

Worcestershire Leicestershire Knows Northants and Middlesex hitting all day long – with varying degrees of probability – and Glamorgan to tea if they feel like chasing a flight. Grab a cup of coffee, be here all day.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: