Winey, Byrd Shine as Football closes spring with Butler on Senior Day Win





Kells / Kelly Barrett 18 Butler

BUFB



0-6, 0-6 28 Morehead State

MOR



4-3, 4-2 Score on quarters Team 1st 2nd 3rd 4th F. BUFB

Butler 0 10 8 0 18 MOR

Morehead State 14 0 14 0 28 Game overview: football | 17-4-2021 9:13:00 PM By Matt Schabert, Morehead State Athletic Media Relations

BOX SCORE MORE HEAD, Ky. – Led a school record in one game 23 total tackles by senior linebacker Vincent Winey , plus three touchdowns from senior wide receiver BJ Byrd , Morehead State football ended the spring 2021 season on a high note with a 28-18 win over Butler at Jayne Stadium. The Eagles finished the Pioneer League-slate 4-2 and in combination with San Diego’s loss to Valparaiso, MSU ended in a tie for second place. That was the highest finish since 2015. MSU also closed the campaign with a winning record at 4-3 and finished for the first time since 1949 with a perfect home record (3-0). Winey, whose school record also included three tackles for loss and one fumble, broke the current assistant coach Ryan Bennett’s previous single game score of 20 in 2016 against Jacksonville. Byrd took in two touchdown passes from the junior quarterback Mark Pappas and returned a kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown immediately after the Bulldogs were pulled to within three points at the end of the third quarter. HOW IT HAPPENED Morehead State took just three offensive plays to advance 70 yards for a 7-0 lead with 13:50 left in the first quarter. Pappas connected to Byrd on a short pass, and Byrd did the rest, racing 40 yards down the Butler touchline to pay, his seventh touchdown this spring.

– The Eagle’s fast attack struck again on his next possession. It only took five plays to go 68 yards, and Pappas found the junior receiver Thomas Campbell-Clay on a 19-yard TD throw. It was Campbell-Clay’s fourth air score of the spring.

– The Bulldogs pulled to 14-10 in the half. Yogi Flager caught a five-meter pass from Sam Brown for their first score, and JJ Wadas was true on a 21-meter field goal as time worsened in half.

– With 2:19 remaining in the third period, Pappas and Byrd connected again, this time with a three-yard TD to make it 21-10.

Butler closed to 21-18 when Kavon Samuels raced 42 yards to the end zone and Brown connected with fellow QB Nick Orlando for two extra points.

On the ensuing kickoff, Byrd caught the ball at the 15-yard line and blasted through all 11 Bulldog defenders on his way to the end zone, his first career kick-off return for a score.

– With 2:27 to go, Butler looked ready to score, but a pass to Brad Huth was eventually unleashed by senior cornerback Jelani-Ray Garvin. Winey picked it up and put the Eagles on the 14-yard line.

– While MSU had to give the ball back to Butler, defender Khiyree Keith finished the win with an end-zone interception on a first-and-goal play for Butler at the 10-yard line. Remarkable Pappas was 19 of 27 for 231 yards and three TDs, his eighth game with three touchdowns in his career. He also completed passes to nine different receivers, the 23rd consecutive match in which at least six players took a pass.

– The Eagle defense chose a pass for the sixth consecutive game and closed the spring campaign with 14 pick-offs.

– The defense also had a hand in 16 tackles for loss.

– Keith and freshmen Cooper Krezek both had career highs in tackles (11 and 10, respectively).

Junior defensive lineman Devon Connors finished with a career-high four tackles for loss and finished with nine TFLs in his first Eagle season.

Senior lineman Vaughn Taylor, Jr. , had two more tackles to lose, finishing 10 this season and now 36 in his career.

– Sophomore linebacker Jahleel Holmes was in on a career-best three tackles for loss.

– The Eagles won despite a time of only 16:17. Butler held the ball 43:43.

– Byrd had 203 all purpose yards.

– Senior gambler Andrew Foster an average of 46 yards on stairs, including a 60-yarder. He also pinned Butler on the one-meter line on that 60-meter boot.

– Foster became the first kicker in program history to average 40 or more yards on punts in three consecutive seasons.

