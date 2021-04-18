Utah Men’s Tennis Loses Rivalry Matchup, Women’s Tennis Drops Matches in Colorado – The Daily Utah Chronicle





Abu Sufian Mohammad Asib Utah Women’s Tennis Head Coach Ric Mortera prepares player Anastasia Goncharova for the singles in an NCAA dual meet against the Idaho State Bengals at the George Eccles Tennis Center in Salt Lake City on Jan. 30, 2021. (Abu Asib | Daily Utah Chronicle)

The University of Utah tennis teams went 1-2 on the last match weekend. Tennis for men This week, the University of Utah men’s tennis team played two games. On Thursday, April 15, the Utes welcomed San Francisco into the Eccles Tennis Center for a game outside of the conference. They triumphed in this match 6-1. For the last game of the week, the Utes traveled to Provo to take on rival BYU for bragging rights in the state. On Saturday, April 17, the Utes lost to BYU 4-1. The Utes played very well against San Francisco and recorded a nice victory. However, the day started well for San Francisco. They beat the Utes in the doubles section as Francisco Bastias and Slava Shainyan lost their job one matchup 6-4. Geronimo Busleiman and Mathias Gavelin also lost 6-4, meaning the double play point fell to San Francisco. The Utes came back for a dominant performance in singles. Franco Capalbo almost shut his opponent out on court 1 by winning 6-0 and 6-1 in straight sets. Shainyan and Busleiman also won their matches in straight sets, albeit a bit more controversial. Buslieman had to win a tiebreaker in the second set to secure the point for the Utes. Bastias, Gavelin and Bruno Krenn also played great, winning the last three points for the Utes. The game ended as a kind of eruption. The week got much, much worse on Saturday as the Utes competed against BYU. The day actually started well for the Utes. They won the doubles of the match decisively in what we all hoped would be a trend for the rest of the match. Capalbo and Luis Flores teamed up to win their match, and Busleiman and Gavelin followed. The match fell apart for the Utes in singles. Capalbo couldn’t keep up with his great doubles and fell to his BYU counterpart in two sets. Gavelin also lost his match in straight sets. Shainyan and Krenn both went to fight, but lost to tiebreakers in the second set. At this point, the four points it took BYU to walk away with the win were secured. The Utes will have to wait until their next matchup to get their revenge. Tennis for ladies The Utah Utes women’s tennis team only played in one game this week. On Friday, April 16, the Utes lost 4-1 to opponents Colorado. This was their last game of the regular season. Again, the Utes played very well in the doubles. Anastasia Goncharova and Emily Dush the Colorado team shut out 6-0 while Lindsay Hung and Madison Tattini won 6-2. Madeline Lamoreaux was leading in her doubles, but could not carry the form into her singles. She lost in straight sets. Dush played a marathon game, but ended up losing a heartthrob in a third set tiebreaker. Both Hung and Anya Lamoreaux lost in straight sets to give Colorado victory. Next one The women’s regular season ended with their game against Colorado. The Pac-12 championships start on Friday, April 23. If the Utes can move up, they will play the quarter-finals on Saturday, the semi-finals on Sunday and the championship on Monday. These are available to stream via Utah Tennis Streaming. The men’s team played another game against Weber State for the Pac-12 Championships on Wednesday, April 21, on the same days as the women’s games. These matches can also be streamed via Utah Tennis Streaming. [email protected] @ FrankAdvocaten







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos