Ask us: looking at the financial plus-minus of MSU hockey after the season | Local news

Ask: What is the additional financial benefit / expense that MSU incurs as a result of the hockey team making it to the NCAA hockey tournament and Frozen Four?

A: The goal is to have both sides of the ledger game, said Tim Marshall, deputy director of athletics at Minnesota State University.

The Mavericks men’s hockey team was a No. 2 in this year’s national tournament and was sent to Loveland, Colorado, for the regional tournament. After a dramatic first-round win over Quinnipiac and a thump of the Golden Gophers in the Regional Final, the Mavericks earned a trip to the Final Four, known as the Frozen Four in Division I college hockey in Pittsburgh. .

Basically, the main financial goal of any team that qualifies for a post-season NCAA league is to break even, Marshall said in a written response. For the most part, the teams travel as they would during the regular season, paying for their travel expenses (transportation, accommodation, meals, etc.).

The NCAA then provides daily subsistence allowances to reimburse the teams for food and living expenses. The NCAA pays for transportation directly or through fees, both for air travel and land transportation.

So the bottom line is that any team competing in the post-season NCAA league, including the MSU men’s hockey teams that recently walked to the Frozen Four, would not benefit or be financially burdened by participating in the event, said Marshall.

While Marshall did not elaborate on any indirect financial benefits in the longer term, Ask Us Guy is fairly confident that the post-season success of Mavericks will positively impact the teams’ future budgets. Although the team lost at the last minute in their semi-final against St. Cloud State, MSU fans and boosters clearly raved about the previous victories after the Mavericks went scoreless on previous trips to the NCAA tournament.

So it seems almost inevitable that the 2021-22 season will see a sharp rise in ticket sales, assuming large crowds will be allowed into the arena by this fall. And the good times hockey boosters experience can make them more motivated to make donations to the program.

Ask: Here is my question. Why does the city of Mankato leave the train on the rails for hours and block traffic? I’m talking about the tracks run by Third Avenue and Pine Street. If you happen to be on Third Avenue you can illegally make a U-turn and find another route, but what about the people who live on Pine or on the other side of tracks that have no other way out? I would think this would be a security issue. What happens if a house catches fire? Or is there a medical emergency? There is no way to move a train. … How should these people who live on the other side of the tracks on Pine make appointments or work? What gives the railroad the right to just sit there?

I just wonder what the city is going to do about it.

A: The reader went on to mention instances where trains were parked across Pine Street for an hour or more.

Some of the readers’ questions were answered in an Ask Us column in August, when another reader complained about trains sleeping on the area’s roads and getting no help calling 911. Public Safety Director Amy Vokal explained it problem. While Minnesota has a law that limits the time a train can block a public road to 10 minutes, that state law is being replaced by a federal law that prohibits state and local governments from forcing a train to run simply because it drivers.

But the current question also addresses possible situations where it is more than an inconvenience. Vokal said the city’s firefighters have been considering the possibility of a fire or other emergency near Pine Street, west of Third Avenue, close to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

This is something we’ve thought about for a long time, she said of trains idling across a street like Pine. And trains can also break down and get stuck in areas.

With that worst-case scenario, where a disabled train can’t run even if the railroad wants to, the firefighters have planned a multiple approach.

They just do a phenomenal job of planning each scenario in advance, Vokal said.

The plan involves the transportation of personnel and smaller vehicles to the emergency via a non-public access under the rail tracks or via a nearby cycle path. If the emergency is a fire, one possible approach would be to contact the Union Pacific train to make sure the train does not start moving suddenly and then run fire hoses between the train cars to the house that is on fire .

We could work through the train, Vokal said. … It’s not ideal, but it’s workable.

As for those alternate entrances, Vokal essentially stressed in capital letters that they were NON-PUBLIC escape routes to the neighborhood and should not be used by people simply trying to get to and from the area when a train blocks Pine Street.

Contact us at The Free Press, PO Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your inquiry to [email protected]; put Ask Us in the subject line.