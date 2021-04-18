Connect with us

Sports

Ask us: looking at the financial plus-minus of MSU hockey after the season | Local news

Avatar

Published

1 min ago

on

By


Ask: What is the additional financial benefit / expense that MSU incurs as a result of the hockey team making it to the NCAA hockey tournament and Frozen Four?

A: The goal is to have both sides of the ledger game, said Tim Marshall, deputy director of athletics at Minnesota State University.

The Mavericks men’s hockey team was a No. 2 in this year’s national tournament and was sent to Loveland, Colorado, for the regional tournament. After a dramatic first-round win over Quinnipiac and a thump of the Golden Gophers in the Regional Final, the Mavericks earned a trip to the Final Four, known as the Frozen Four in Division I college hockey in Pittsburgh. .

Basically, the main financial goal of any team that qualifies for a post-season NCAA league is to break even, Marshall said in a written response. For the most part, the teams travel as they would during the regular season, paying for their travel expenses (transportation, accommodation, meals, etc.).

The NCAA then provides daily subsistence allowances to reimburse the teams for food and living expenses. The NCAA pays for transportation directly or through fees, both for air travel and land transportation.

So the bottom line is that any team competing in the post-season NCAA league, including the MSU men’s hockey teams that recently walked to the Frozen Four, would not benefit or be financially burdened by participating in the event, said Marshall.

While Marshall did not elaborate on any indirect financial benefits in the longer term, Ask Us Guy is fairly confident that the post-season success of Mavericks will positively impact the teams’ future budgets. Although the team lost at the last minute in their semi-final against St. Cloud State, MSU fans and boosters clearly raved about the previous victories after the Mavericks went scoreless on previous trips to the NCAA tournament.

So it seems almost inevitable that the 2021-22 season will see a sharp rise in ticket sales, assuming large crowds will be allowed into the arena by this fall. And the good times hockey boosters experience can make them more motivated to make donations to the program.

Ask: Here is my question. Why does the city of Mankato leave the train on the rails for hours and block traffic? I’m talking about the tracks run by Third Avenue and Pine Street. If you happen to be on Third Avenue you can illegally make a U-turn and find another route, but what about the people who live on Pine or on the other side of tracks that have no other way out? I would think this would be a security issue. What happens if a house catches fire? Or is there a medical emergency? There is no way to move a train. … How should these people who live on the other side of the tracks on Pine make appointments or work? What gives the railroad the right to just sit there?

I just wonder what the city is going to do about it.

A: The reader went on to mention instances where trains were parked across Pine Street for an hour or more.

Some of the readers’ questions were answered in an Ask Us column in August, when another reader complained about trains sleeping on the area’s roads and getting no help calling 911. Public Safety Director Amy Vokal explained it problem. While Minnesota has a law that limits the time a train can block a public road to 10 minutes, that state law is being replaced by a federal law that prohibits state and local governments from forcing a train to run simply because it drivers.

But the current question also addresses possible situations where it is more than an inconvenience. Vokal said the city’s firefighters have been considering the possibility of a fire or other emergency near Pine Street, west of Third Avenue, close to the city’s wastewater treatment plant.

This is something we’ve thought about for a long time, she said of trains idling across a street like Pine. And trains can also break down and get stuck in areas.

With that worst-case scenario, where a disabled train can’t run even if the railroad wants to, the firefighters have planned a multiple approach.

They just do a phenomenal job of planning each scenario in advance, Vokal said.

The plan involves the transportation of personnel and smaller vehicles to the emergency via a non-public access under the rail tracks or via a nearby cycle path. If the emergency is a fire, one possible approach would be to contact the Union Pacific train to make sure the train does not start moving suddenly and then run fire hoses between the train cars to the house that is on fire .

We could work through the train, Vokal said. … It’s not ideal, but it’s workable.

As for those alternate entrances, Vokal essentially stressed in capital letters that they were NON-PUBLIC escape routes to the neighborhood and should not be used by people simply trying to get to and from the area when a train blocks Pine Street.

Contact us at The Free Press, PO Box 3287, Mankato, MN 56002. Call Mark Fischenich at 344-6321 or email your inquiry to [email protected]; put Ask Us in the subject line.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: