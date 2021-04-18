Sports
F1 will hold the Miami Grand Prix from 2022
Formula 1 cars will race in Miami next year after the sport announced a ten-year deal to host a Miami Grand Prix starting in 2022.
The highly anticipated race takes place on a new 3.36-mile circuit that wraps around the Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins.
The circuit will have 19 corners and three long straights, with cars expected to reach top speeds of 198 mph.
The exact date of the race will be set at a later date, but F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali confirmed that the event would take place in the second quarter of the year ahead of the August summer break.
This means that F1 will avoid back-to-back races in the US by keeping the Miami Grand Prix separate from the US Grand Prix, which is traditionally held in the last quarter of the season at Austin’s Circuit of the Americas. This year’s Austin race takes place on October 24.
“We will keep them separate, to give the right space for both,” Domenicali said on Sunday. “This is really crucial.”
F1 has been in the business of bringing a race to Miami for a number of years and originally hoped to race around Biscayne Bay and Bayfront Park in 2019 before local opposition blocked the idea.
In partnership with the owner of the Miami Dolphins, Stephen Ross, F1 then focused on a land race around the Hard Rock Stadium, but still met with opposition from locals and politicians.
City councilors finally voted for the idea on Thursday after a benefits package for Miami Gardens was included as part of the deal.
An allocation of discounted tickets will be reserved for Miami Gardens residents and an agreement has been reached on a $ 5 million support program for local businesses and the community, including a STEM education program for local schools.
In addition, as part of a memorandum of understanding between the race promoter and the city, it has been agreed that “no portion of the proposed track will use northwest 199th Street or NW 27th Avenue, and that no race should start before 2.30am. pm (ET) on a school day “and ensure that no session starts after sunset.
Miami will be the 11th venue to host a Formula 1 race in the United States and is expected to participate in the existing US Grand Prix on the 2022 schedule, assuming the Austin race extends its contract as expected for next year.
“We are delighted to announce that Formula 1 will be racing in Miami from 2022,” said F1 CEO Domenicali. “The US is a major growth market for us, and we are greatly encouraged by our growing US reach, which will be further supported by this exciting second race.
“We will work closely with the Hard Rock Stadium team and the FIA to ensure that the track delivers sensational racing, as well as making a positive and lasting contribution to the people in the local community.”
Tom Garfinkel, the managing partner of the Miami Grand Prix, added: “The entertainment campus Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is there to host the biggest global events for the benefit of the entire greater Miami region and the Formula 1 races are so big as can be.
“We’ve partnered with specialist designers to create a race track that we, Formula 1 and the FIA believe will deliver great racing and we hope to create the best in class unique fan experiences that reflect of the diverse and dynamic nature of Miami. “
