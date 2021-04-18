IPL 2021: We showed great character against SRH, says Zaheer Khan | Cricket News







Mumbai beat Hyderabad on Saturday by 13 runs. Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets as the Mumbai Indians took an easy win over SRH on Saturday. NEW DELHI: Mumbai Indians Director of Cricket Operations Zaheer Khan praised the side after booking their second straight win in the current edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and said the players showed great character against Sunrisers Hyderabad.Mumbai beat Hyderabad on Saturday by 13 runs. Pacer Trent Boult and spinner Rahul Chahar both picked three wickets as the Mumbai Indians took an easy win over SRH on Saturday. Mumbai Indians had scored 150/5, thanks to Kieron Pollard’s two sixes on the last two balls. In response, SRH was bundled for 137 despite a flying start from Jonny Bairstow. “We all know the value of that and even though we didn’t get off to a good start with the ball, the way you showed character, continuing to fight was important. We showed that. That’s the biggest takeaway from this game. no matter how other teams come to us. We’re going to find a way to come back. That’s something that’s very encouraging to see from the outside. So keep going, “said Zaheer in a video posted by Mumbai Indians on their official Twitter account. @ImZaheer unveils biggest takeaway from # MIvSRH game last night #OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI https://t.co/1bqYNHkMEh – Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) 1618731900000 “Boulty, they were great yorkers. You worked on it deliberately. And Bumrah, you’ve always been special man. Keep up the work you’ve done. Chahar, it’s not one game or two, it’s a season and that’s what we’re talking about, get on with that, ”he added. Former India pacer went on to talk about the challenging playing conditions in Chennai and said this stage is the toughest.

“We talked about this leg being the toughest leg. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy and three games down we have two wins. And I think that’s the most important thing. It’s about working on that belief. , ‘Said Zaheer. “We’ve talked about coming together, supporting each other and finding a way to win cricket matches in a difficult venue and I’m really happy to see that. The fight that everyone is talking about, everyone sees that commendable. Believe in it and continue to enjoy it. the trials. Quinton-Rohit got off to a great start and it was a great finish by Pollard on this track, ”he added.

Zaheer went on to say that the team is already looking at a champion side. “When I look around this group, the team looks like a championship team. We will continue this season. Enjoy it. You have earned it,”

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.







