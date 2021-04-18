Rules, regulations and everything you need to know

Hockey is one of the most important team sports that will be featured in the Tokyo Olympics. Hockey has been a part of the Olympic Games since 1908, with the 1924 edition being the only event where Hockey did not appear.

In the men’s and women’s divisions, 12 teams are divided into two groups and the top four of each advance to the quarter-finals.

The games start on July 24 at the Oi Hockey Stadium. The group stage will run until July 31, the quarter-finals are on August 1 and the gold medal matches are scheduled for August 5 (men) and August 6 (women), both at the North Pitch.

Let’s take a look at some of the sport’s ground rules, which have evolved over time:

Hockey venue in Tokyo

Match duration

A match consists of four 15-minute quarters with a two-minute break between each quarter and a five-minute rest.

Composition of teams and substitutes

Each team has 11 players on the field, including a goalkeeper. There are five substitutes on the bank and there is no limit to the number of times a player may be substituted.

During play, goalkeepers are the only players who are allowed to touch the ball with any part of their body, while field players are only allowed to play the ball with the flat side of their stick.

How does a match start

A competition starts with the toss of a coin. The team that wins the toss has the choice of which goal to attack in the first two quarters or to start the match with a central pass.

How a goal is scored

A goal is scored when the ball goes completely over the goal line and under the crossbar from the batting circle.

A prominent circle is the area covered by a quadrant arc 14.63 m from the goal line. There is a dotted arc 5 meters outside the stroke circle and the ball must not move beyond the dotted line during a penalty corner.

Match result

The team that scores the most goals wins a match.

If the number of goals is equal, the match is considered a draw. If the match is a knockout match, it turns into a penalty shootout.

In a penalty shootout, the attacker has a one-on-one situation where he has to compete against the goalkeeper. The attacker starts on the 23-meter line with the ball and the goalkeeper starts on the goal line. At the whistle, both can move and the attacker has eight seconds to score a goal past the goalkeeper.

If the goalkeeper saves during the eight-second window and the ball rolls out of play, the opportunity is over. If the ball stays within the field of play and the time remains, the attacker can retrieve and try again.

The penalty shootout will see five tries from each team and if the scores are equal at the end of this it will proceed to sudden death with the same designated players until we get a winner.

The Indian women’s hockey team for the upcoming tour of England. Credit to: Hockey India

Free hit

A free hit is awarded to one team when the opposing team commits a foul. During a free hit, the ball must be stationary and opponents must be at least 5 meters from the ball.

From a free hit awarded to the attacking team within the 23 meters area, the ball must not be played in the batting circle until it has traveled at least 5 meters.

Long angle

A free hit from the 23-meter line, called a long hook, is awarded to the attacking team if the ball goes over the back line after it was last touched by a defender, provided they do not intentionally play the ball over the back line , in which case a penalty corner will be awarded.

This free hit is played by the attacking team from a spot on the 23-meter line, in line with where the ball went out of play.

Penalty kick

A penalty corner is awarded for a foul within the stroke circle during a game that does not prevent a likely scoring opportunity, as the referee determines.

If an intentional violation occurs outside the batting circle but within the 23 meter area, the referee may award a penalty corner.

If the ball is stuck in a player’s clothing or equipment or hits a defender’s feet while inside the stroke circle, a penalty corner is awarded.

A penalty corner is also awarded if a defender deliberately plays the ball over the back-line. Goalkeepers, however, may deflect the ball along the back line.

A penalty corner is considered a very important part of the game and is an excellent opportunity for teams to score a goal.

During a penalty corner, the ball is placed 10 m from the goal post on the back line. When taking a penalty corner, a player must hit the ball without lifting it off the ground. He must have at least one foot out of the field when initiating the penalty corner.

The rest of the attacking team must be outside the battle circle.

In a typical penalty corner, the attacking player on the back-line will push the ball towards a player at the top of the circle who stops the ball just outside the circle. Another player takes the stopped ball and pushes or drags it back into the circle before attempting to shoot at goal.

While no more than five defenders, including the goalkeeper, are allowed to stand behind the goal line. Once the ball has been played to the edge of the circle, the defenders are free to charge the impending shot.

Punishment

If an error occurs within the circle of batting that prevents a scoring chance, a penalty kick will be awarded.

The ball is placed on the penalty spot located 6.475 meters from the goal line. The goalkeeper must have both feet on the goal line and, once the whistle has been blown to initiate the penalty shot, must not leave the goal line or move either foot until the shot has been taken.

Cards and caution

A player can be temporarily suspended for 2 minutes by flashing a green card. For the next offense, he will receive a yellow card and may be suspended for at least 5 minutes. A player can be permanently banned from the current game if he is shown a red card.

The intended duration of a temporary suspension may be extended due to the misconduct of a player who has been suspended.

During a penalty corner

Permitted protective equipment

Players can wear hand protection that does not significantly increase the natural size of the hands.

They may wear any form of body protection (including leg protection or knee pads when defending a penalty corner) under normal play clothes. A single-colored face mask or a face mask with a metal grille that follows the contours of the face is also allowed when defending a penalty corner or penalty.

Otherwise, face masks are allowed, but the medical reasons must be assessed by a competent authority.

Goalkeepers’ equipment

Handguards each have a maximum width of 228mm and a length of 355mm when laid flat, palm up. It should have no additives to hold the stick when the stick is not in hand.

Leg protectors each have a maximum width of 300 mm when worn.

Know the arena

The hockey field is rectangular, 91.40 meters long and 55.00 meters wide.

The distance between the two posts of a goal is 3.66 meters and the distance from the crossbar to the ground is 2.14 meters.

In the past, hockey was played on a natural grass surface. However, synthetic surfaces were used from the 1970s onwards and now the game is mainly played on artificial water-based surfaces that allow the ball to transfer more quickly than on sandy or natural grass surfaces.

Know the stick

The total weight of a player’s hockey stick must not exceed 737 grams. The length of the stick, measured from the top of the handle to the bottom of the head of the stick, must not exceed 105 cm. The whole stick should be smooth. The head should be flat only on the left.

Know the ball

The ball is spherical. It has a circumference between 224mm and 235mm. It weighs between 156 grams and 163 grams, is made of any material and colored white or an agreed color that contrasts with the playing surface. Indents are allowed, however.