European Super League with six Premier League teams

The New York Times contacted a number of clubs involved in the escape plans, but all declined to comment or did not respond. A UEFA spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.

However, UEFA and the best European leagues are bracing for the announcement of the breakaway. Officials spent the weekend discussing ways to block the plan, including potentially banning the breakaway teams from the national leagues and next season’s Champions League, with the breakaway slated to start in 2022.

The consequences of such disintegration would be seismic for all involved; without the top teams, UEFA and the leagues would face the demand for millions of dollars in refunds from broadcasters who pay billions for tournament television rights, and the clubs would lose streams of revenue that could paralyze their budgets as European football continues to emerge from the financial wreckage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

One of the most notable teams in the leading group is Juventus, the Italian series champion. The president, Andrea Agnelli, also heads the European Club Association, an umbrella body of over 200 top division clubs, most of which will be left out of the proposed Super League. He is also a member of the UEFA Board of Directors. When asked by The Times this year to discuss his role in the talks of a breakaway group, Agnelli dismissed the idea as a rumor.

According to documents reviewed by The Times in January, plans for the escape competition had been gaining momentum since the summer. Top clubs sought to capitalize on the uncertainty in the football industry caused by the pandemic to pave a new path that would ensure some degree of financial stability for them, but which would almost certainly also lead to a significant and potentially devastating loss of money. value and revenue for teams. excluded from the project.

Each of the potential permanent members of the proposed super league is promised to tender $ 350 million, or $ 425 million, the documents said.