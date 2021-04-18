Sports
European Super League with six Premier League teams
LONDON A group of the world’s richest and most legendary football clubs have agreed in principle on a plan to create an escaping European club competition that, as it blossoms, will reinforce the structures, economy and relationships that have made global football almost a years on its head. century.
After months of secret talks, the escape teams, including Real Madrid and Barcelona in Spain, Manchester United and Liverpool in England, and Juventus and AC Milan in Italy, were able to make an announcement on Sunday, according to several people familiar with the plans.
The timing of the announcement appears to overshadow Monday’s plan of the European Football Association, UEFA, to ratify a newly designed Champions League, a competition that would be decimated by the departure of the biggest teams.
At least 12 teams have signed up as founders or expressed an interest in joining the leading group, including six prominent teams from the English Premier League, three from Spain and three from Italy, according to those with knowledge of the plans.
The group has tried to win over other top teams, such as Germans Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, but to date those clubs and others have refused to turn their backs on the decades-old domestic structures and continental leagues that have supported European football. times. for generations.
For example, French champion Paris Saint-Germain has been invited to join, but has so far opposed the overtures. The president, Nasser al-Khelaifi, sits on the UEFA board and also heads beIN Media Group, the Qatar-based television network that paid millions of dollars to UEFA for the right to broadcast Champions League matches.
The teams committed to the Super League plan are currently limited to nearly a dozen clubs from Spain, Italy and England. A cohort of six teams from Premier League United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham represents the largest group in any one country. Atltico Madrid are the other team from Spain that would have backed the project, while Milan rivals Internazionale and AC Milan would join Juventus as Italian representatives.
The New York Times contacted a number of clubs involved in the escape plans, but all declined to comment or did not respond. A UEFA spokesperson did not immediately return a request for comment.
However, UEFA and the best European leagues are bracing for the announcement of the breakaway. Officials spent the weekend discussing ways to block the plan, including potentially banning the breakaway teams from the national leagues and next season’s Champions League, with the breakaway slated to start in 2022.
The consequences of such disintegration would be seismic for all involved; without the top teams, UEFA and the leagues would face the demand for millions of dollars in refunds from broadcasters who pay billions for tournament television rights, and the clubs would lose streams of revenue that could paralyze their budgets as European football continues to emerge from the financial wreckage caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
One of the most notable teams in the leading group is Juventus, the Italian series champion. The president, Andrea Agnelli, also heads the European Club Association, an umbrella body of over 200 top division clubs, most of which will be left out of the proposed Super League. He is also a member of the UEFA Board of Directors. When asked by The Times this year to discuss his role in the talks of a breakaway group, Agnelli dismissed the idea as a rumor.
According to documents reviewed by The Times in January, plans for the escape competition had been gaining momentum since the summer. Top clubs sought to capitalize on the uncertainty in the football industry caused by the pandemic to pave a new path that would ensure some degree of financial stability for them, but which would almost certainly also lead to a significant and potentially devastating loss of money. value and revenue for teams. excluded from the project.
Each of the potential permanent members of the proposed super league is promised to tender $ 350 million, or $ 425 million, the documents said.
According to the proposals discussed at the time, the super league, which would play its mid-week matches, sought to secure 16 top football franchises as permanent members and add four qualifiers from domestic leagues. The clubs would be split into two groups of 10, with the top four teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage, culminating in a weekend final.
The event, according to the documents, would bring in hundreds of millions of dollars in additional revenue for the participating teams, which are already the richest clubs in the sport. (An alternate version of the plan suggested 15 permanent members and five qualifying spots.) The group had entered into discussions with JPMorgan Chase & Co. to secure funding for the project, according to people with expertise. The company has so far declined to comment.
UEFA found a powerful ally in opposition to the plans in FIFA, the football club’s global governing body. FIFA warned that any player who took part in such an unapproved competition would not appear in the World Cup. The statement came after UEFA president, Aleksander Ceferin, demanded support from his FIFA counterpart, Gianni Infantino, amid mounting speculation that the breakout would gain FIFA’s backing.
European football leaders were on the phone and in video conferences over the weekend to forge a counterattack. However, finding a solution to the potential loss of the biggest football brands is not an easy task. The Premier League, for example, would lose much of its luster and almost certainly much of the commercial appeal that made it the richest football league if it moved to ban its top six teams.
As member-owned clubs, Barcelona and Real Madrid would likely need the support of the thousands of their supporters before formally joining, and any German clubs that agree to participate will face similar obstacles. All can expect heavy internal resistance; Fan groups from across Europe had already voiced opposition since details of plans for a super league came out earlier this year.
