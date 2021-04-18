Sports
Jimmies roundup: hockey teams fall nationally, track in action
The 10th-ranked Jimmies fell 4-0 to the seventh-ranked Indiana Tech.
Alex Potter of the Warriors scored a power play goal at 7:53 from the first to take a 1-0 lead. Nick Papandrea and Alex Arnold got the assists.
Blake Cudmore gave Indiana Tech a 2-0 lead at 9:29 from the second, assisted by Brett Geoffrey.
Indiana Tech went on to score two empty goals in the third, the first scored by Matej Krasny at 6.30pm, assisted by Potter; and the second at 7:37 PM by Adam Vannelli, assisted by Fabian Granqvist.
The Warriors had an advantage of 34-28. UJs Tyson Brouwer made 30 stops for the Jimmies. Bryson Linenburg stopped all 28 shots he came across.
ACHA Hockey for men
Division I tournament
Indiana Tech 4, University of Jamestown 0
UJ 0 0 0 – 0
IT 1 1 3-4
To score
First period
1. IT, Alex Potter (Nick Papandrea, Alex Arnold), 7:53, PP.
Second period
2. IT, Blake Cudmore (Brett Geoffroy), 9:29.
Third period
3. IT, Matej Krasny (Potter), 6:30 pm, net empty. 4. IT, Adam Vannelli (Fabian Granqvist), 7:37 PM, net empty.
Goalkeeper saves: UJ, Tyson Brouwer 30. IT, Bryson Linenburg 28.
Penalties: UJ, 5 for 10 minutes. IT, 4 for 8 minutes.
Strength plays: UJ, 0/3. IT, 1/4.
Four goals in the second half proved to be the difference as the University of Jamestown’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team lost 7-4 to Williston State College in the final game of pool at the national tournament on Saturday in Bismarck.
Jamestown also lost 4-2 to Iowa State on Thursday and 8-3 to Marian University on Friday. The Jimmies season comes to an end when Iowa State University wins the pool and advances to the semifinals.
UJ took a 1-0 lead on a goal from Chris Wracker at 1:08 p.m. on Saturday, assisted by Braxton Neas and Casey Noyes. The Tetons brought the game right by 48 seconds during the period when Ryley Cook scored the tying run, with assists from Jake Huska and Cameron Maycock.
Jamestown led 2-1 with a goal of just 3:23 in the second period, when Josh Hoffman scored on the power play with assists from Wracker and Noyes. Tanner Davis tied the game right at 4:31 am after an assist from Brendan Jay. Noyes broke the tie at 7:43 with another Jimmie power play goal, with assists going to Neas and Christian Jarmusz.
The Tetons ended the period with three consecutive goals, as Fox Dodds made it 3-3 at 11:49 AM, Kyle Barrett at 12:48 PM and Carson Arndt at 7:37 PM.
Jarmusz narrowed the deficit to 5-4 with a goal at 12:53 from the third, set up by Braeden Thomas and Graham Day. Maycock gave Williston State a two goal lead at 3:04 PM, then Thomas Patterer added an insurance goal at 4:15 PM to complete the score.
The shots were 38-29 in favor of the Tetons. Jimmy Grosklaus had 12 stops and Samuel Potter 19.
Alexis Waldren and Meghan Orr each took first place, and the University of Jamestown women’s track and field team took 20 top-10 places at the Dickinson State University Blue Hawk Games on Saturday afternoon in Dickinson.
Waldren had a top score of 35.79 meters to win the discus, while Orr ran the 400 meter hurdles in a winning time of 1 minute and 6.72 seconds.
UJ’s Taylor Schmeichel took second place in the javelin throw (34.55 meters), setting a new personal best, while Anni Stier came third in the 400 meters with a personal best of 1: 02.07.
Noah Mang and Jorden Morales each took first place, and the UJ men’s track and field team took 21 top-10 places at the Blue Hawk Games.
Mang ran the 800 meters in a time of 2 minutes, 1.40 seconds while Morales had a top mark of 43.20 meters in the discus.
Lorenzo Maldonado had a personal best of 2: 06.44 in the 800 and finished third, while Obed Karege also finished third in the 400 meters in 52.23 seconds.
The Jimmies compete in Valley City on Tuesday.
