Washington Nationals placed RHP Stephen Strasburg on IL with shoulder inflammation





The Washington Nationals have injured pitcher Stephen Strasburg on its 10-day list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced on Sunday. The action is retroactive to April 15, but Strasbourg’s last start on Tuesday was in a loss on the road against the St. Louis Cardinals, in which he was tagged for seven earned runs, eight hits and five walks in four-plus innings against received. Strasbourg’s average speed in the race was also 90.6 mph, a little over 2 mph slower than during its season debut. During Tuesday’s game, cameras caught Strasburg rubbing his shoulder while sitting in a chair in the tunnel leading down from the team’s dugout. Despite this, Strasburg kept throwing. Nats manager Dave Martinez said after the game, a 14-3 defeat, that Strasbourg “did not complain about anything”. Martinez added that Strasbourg’s moment in the tunnel should have been private. ‘To be honest, that shot shouldn’t have been shown. So I’m a little concerned about that, ”said Martinez. “That camera shouldn’t be in that tunnel.” Strasbourg was also upset that he was caught on camera. “I think it’s a joke, to be honest, that they shoot in the tunnel,” Strasburg said. “There has to be some kind of safe place in the stadium. I’m 32 years old. I’ve been doing this for a long time. There have been plenty of other starts where something doesn’t feel right, whether you’re treating yourself or yourself. treat it’s just part of the deal I went out I gave everything I had just wasn’t good enough tonight But there should be some kind of privacy because people don’t watch games on TV to watch some kind of spy camera who looks at what the player is doing in the tunnel. “ Strasburg is 0-1 with a 6.30 ERA in two starts this season. Washington (5-7) will round out its series with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday, before completing a seven-game home score with three against the Cardinals.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos