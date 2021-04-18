Sports
South Africa’s sports minister threatens to ban cricket in SA, Sports News
South Africa’s Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has threatened to bring cricket South Africa (CSA) out of the crisis when he told CSA’s Members Council that they have left him no choice to appeal. do on his powers.
The development comes a day after the CSA Members’ Council, which has 14 affiliated chairpersons, voted against amendments to the Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI) to allow restructuring of the administration, majority independent board and chair. Notably, the Members’ Council is Cricket South Africa’s highest decision-making body.
Minister Mthethwa has expressed disappointment at the failure of the CSA delegates to adopt the revised MOI, Mthethwas statement read.
The revised MOI that the affiliates decided not to adopt constituted an agreement between the CSA Members Council and the Interim Board.
Accordingly, failure to ratify such an agreement entered into by a duly authorized representative of the Council of Members can only be interpreted as acting in bad faith.
Due to this turnaround in the back of a number of missed opportunities by the Members’ Council, the Minister has no choice but to exercise his rights under Article 13, paragraph 5, of the Sports Act.
To this end, the minister will take the necessary measures next week to exercise his rights under the statutory regulations.
Even the CSA Interim Administration, appointed by Mthethwa in October and established in November, also issued a statement expressing disappointment.
These proposed changes would be consistent with the Nicholson report and good corporate governance reads the CSA’s interim statement.
The Interim Board (IB) has held several consultation sessions with the Council of Members in recent months.
In addition, Prof.dr. Michael Katz consulted the Members Council and advised legally on the proposed changes.
Disappointingly, the Members’ Council voted against the amendments to the MOI that would have propelled CSA on a new path and restored confidence among its stakeholders.
Despite the IB asking for transparency, the Council of Members insisted on a secret ballot. CSA Interim Board Chairman Dr Stavros Nicolaou said in the same statement:
What happened today was extremely disappointing and certainly not in the best interest of cricket.
A minority of the Members’ Council has once again shown that they put self-preservation above the game interest and even the national interest.
This minority is determined to take the game – and the country – hostage.
It was helped and encouraged by Sascoc whose intervention in the CSA SGM today was totally unacceptable and indeed seemed orchestrated, Nicolaou said.
He added: Fortunately, members of the media were present at the SGM to ensure that the public is informed about what happened today.
Nicolaou continues that the interim board is in talks with the minister about the way forward for cricket in South Africa.
The CSA Members’ Council is also expected to issue a statement. Pursuant to Article 13, paragraph 5, of the Sports Act, the minister can order his department to finance the CSA and to scrap the recognition by Sport and Recreation South Africa.
