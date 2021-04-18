Sports
De La Salle completes the first perfect season in seven years
CONCORD – The La Salle football coach Justin Alumbaugh found a letter on his computer last week, a special request he wrote four years ago on behalf of a 14-year-old who was good enough for promotion to varsity but needed approval.
The boy was wearing No. 90 at the time, even though he was playing quarterback.
When weeks of waiting for the return of high school California football turned into months and months of waiting into immense pressure from a trio of coaches including Alumbaugh – a push that eventually convinced government officials to give the green light to youth sports – the battle was for seniors. like that 14-year-old boy who is now 18.
On Saturday evening, Dorian Hale played his last game in a De La Salle uniform. He threw a touchdown pass, ran to a touchdown, and scored on a two-point conversion. De La Salle needed all those points to beat Clayton Valley Charter 21-7 in a tough season finale.
De La Salle finished 6-0, the first unbeaten season since 2014 and 22nd overall, a running state record according to Cal-Hi Sports. Clayton Valley went 4-2.
Hale, whose previous three seasons for De La Salle ended with a loss in state championship games, said the six games were worth it.
“To be honest, I don’t know what I was thinking when I didn’t play,” said the Sacramento-tied quarterback, who decided to play just as practice began. “I am super grateful and blessed to come back and play my last season.”
While Hale and his classmates snapped photos in the end zone after the game, Alumbaugh and his staff addressed returning midfield players.
This was a season like no other for Alumbaugh or anyone else in the state who has coached or played, an exhausting experience with cohort conditioning when games were uncertain to play, temperature controls, locker room decontamination, COVID-19 testing and constant worrying about that a matchup can be canceled at any time.
But they did it for the 2021 class.
“For the seniors to get this, it’s been rewarding and it’s worth the effort,” said Alumbaugh. “But I’ll be honest, I’m done.”
On the other side of the field, Clayton Valley coach Tim Murphy said, “I am really happy that those in power came to the decision they made. It would have been a lot of fun for this group to take them to the playoffs with the kind of heart and character they had. But at the same time, it’s much better than not getting a season. ”
All points on Saturday evening came before half-time.
Zeke Berry opened the score for De La Sale with a deep pass from Hale. With the ball in possession, Berry turned away from two defenders and kept going, the touchdown game spanned 59 yards. Clayton Valley blocked the extra point attempt.
Mekhi Norfleet followed with a 4-yard touchdown run and Hales ran over the goal line on the two-point try and made it 14-0 late in the first quarter. Nico Torrez’s 56-yard run put De La Salle in scoring position. Also a senior, Torrez made his way to 136 yards in 18 carriers.
“That was a physical game,” said Alumbaugh. “It was not a perfect match for them or us, but there was a lot of beating and fighting. One of the few times this year it really felt like a football game. The teams have not had much time to prepare and of course what everyone has been through. But this was a football game. ”
A fourth-down stop near midfield provided Clayton Valley’s lone score. The drive ended with an attack by Omari Taylor from the 2nd and cut De La Salles lead to 14-7. Taylor, in his last game for a program he helped lead to a state championship last season, just weeks after his brother was killed in a Halloween shooting, ran 70 meters in 21 wearers.
Hale answered Taylor’s touchdown with a four-yard run into the end zone just before half-time to make it 21-7.
The second half was all defense.
Clayton Valley had hoped for magic from the late game. The Ugly Eagles reached De La Salle’s 10-yard line early in the fourth quarter, but senior Jake Kern’s fourth downpass fell incomplete.
“I think we were on their heels,” said Kern, who transferred his freshman year from De La Salle and will be remembered for his heroics in the rain to beat Elk Grove in a NorCal title game in 2019. “It feels like well but it’s absolutely sad because this is it Every senior who’s ever played this game knows this feeling I always thought it would end with De La Salle and it ended with De La Salle I wish we won . But we let them run for their money. I couldn’t ask for more than that. ”
The La Salle star defender Lu-Magia Hearns will be leaving within a month to begin his college career with Cal. As with Hale, he had no plans to play for De La Salle this spring, but changed his mind at the last minute.
“It has moved quickly,” said Hearns as he said goodbye to the De La Salle program. “The feeling that football brings is unparalleled.”
