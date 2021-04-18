Tennessee tennis tennis is ranked number 4 nationally





The Vols go into the postseason and are in fourth place nationally and unbeaten at home.

The Tennessee men’s tennis team is having its best season in more than a decade. The Vols are in fourth place nationally and are unbeaten at home on their way to the postseason next week. Tennessee has an overall record of 21 and 3 and of the Vols 21 wins 13 of those wins against ranked opponents. Those are the top ranked wins in the country. Former Vol tennis player, now head coach Chris Woodruff is in his fourth season as Tennessee head coach, but has been on the staff for 19 years. Woodruff was himself an NCAA singles champion and as a pro, he won a total of seven wins against former world number one players. Coach Woodruff says the success his team is now having stems from the focus they have shown over the past 12 months. “We have done our utmost to stay focused on our daily efforts.” Chris Woodruff said. “That’s about it. There is no ‘secret sauce’, we just try to focus on small progress every day. We had some goals at the start of the year that we were determined to try as we could play. and do a few things, and so far it has worked out well. “ Part of that secret sauce is graduate student Luca Wiedenmann. Wiedenmann has an overall record in singles of 29-3 and is currently ranked seventh on the UT’s all-time singles list with 112 wins in singles. Viedenmann’s freshman season, the Vols went 3-9 in conference play. Now Vols 10 and 2 are in the SEC. “He’s been with me through the really, really lows of where we were.” Woodruff said. “We hit rock bottom and we didn’t win any conference games and times got really tough here. Luca has a strong, calm, determination and he’s just been great for the time he was with me.” Freshman Johannus Monday played mainly at number 2 in singles all season. Monday holds a record of 20-4 in dual play, 11-1 in the SEC and was named SEC’s Freshman of the Week eight times. “I’ve been named SEC Freshman eight times and finally stopped announcing it.” Chris Woodruff laughed. “He has some good intangibles that are hard to come by as a coach. He’s 6’5, he moves really well, he’s left-handed. He’s got a lot of things, and probably his biggest trait is that he loves tennis.” The Vols were unable to compete in the late spring season last year after the coronavirus pandemic halted all sports. Woodruff said he learned a lot about his team and himself as a coach through the aversion they experienced. “I think time is of the essence.” Woodruff said. “I remember being in Columbia, South Carolina last year, and just the looks. I remember talking to a friend of mine, Coach (Rick) Barnes, and I knew when the men’s basketball tournament was canceled. “There was no men’s tennis. It was going to be played. There was a sense of panic. And now fast forward, and really appreciate that we can play tennis.” The Vols kick off the SEC championships next Wednesday in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

