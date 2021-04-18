The South Fayette hockey team is proud of the progress they have made | Trib HSSN

Through:



Sunday April 18, 2021 | 11:01 am

The South Fayette hockey team finished at .500 for the season with a record of 8-8-2, missing the PIHL Class AA playoff by just four points.

All in all, that’s pretty good for a team that didn’t win its first game until the sixth game of the season.

“This team never gave up,” said South Fayette coach Matt Schwartz. “We ended up losing one goal six times and had a plus-15 goal differential in AA hockey’s toughest division. Many of those one-goal losses could very well have been one-goal wins with a bounce here and there.

“I am really proud of this group and I think this team has paved the way for the long-term success of our program.”

The Lions struggled out of the gates before Governor Tom Wolf had to shut down all scholastic sports for four weeks in early December, kicking off the season 0-3-2.

“Four of those five were with one goal and two included losses to the AA, TJ and Baldwin class,” Schwartz said. “As the season progressed, we put more emphasis on puck possession and competition. As our schedule calmed down, our boys started to play with more confidence and play better with the puck, which contributed to our success. “

The squad was made up of six seniors, including forwards Ethan Szymanski, Brendan Cooney, Tristan Cribben, Adam Maida, Aidan Pastorious and goalkeeper Garrett Miller.

“The senior class has done a great job for us this year,” Schwartz said. “Despite the ups and downs, and at one point knowing we were out of the playoffs, they kept showing up to practice, work hard and set the tone for the future of our program.”

Szymanski led the team in scoring with 14 goals and 14 assists. Miller finished with a 4-1 record with a goals-against-average of 3.68.

The youth were also served for the South Fayette hockey program.

Junior Joe Trinkala led the team in goals with 16, while fellow juniors Trent Dalessandro, Conor Parme and Jack Yoos all finished in the team’s top eight with a combination of 19 goals and 19 assists.

Sophomore Billy Kiray, Tyson Tagmeyer, Dylan Timmins, Dylan Walsh, Wes Schwarzmiller, and freshmen Brayden Imler and Brady Fleck were all important contributors to the Lions’ success.

“I was very happy with our young players and believe the future of South Fayette hockey is very, very bright,” Schwartz said. “This was our coaching staff’s second season at South Fayette, so 10th class will be the first class our staff will have had all four varsity seasons. Therefore, we expect these young men to fully understand what is expected of them and to know our concerns and systems well. “

Timmins tied Miller for the team leader in the victory between the tubes with a team best 3.13 GAA and a .882 serve percentage.

“Both of our keepers worked very well together,” said Schwartz. “They were the last two guys to leave the locker room of every game and supported each other throughout the year.”

Schwartz specifically pointed to four games he called “special” for his lions this season.

“I thought our best game of the season was our 4-1 victory over Mars,” he said. “It was a significant victory for me as a coach, because my grandmother passed away the day before and it was my birthday. The boys sang Happy Birthday to me in the locker room after the game. It was an emotional victory that I will never forget.

“The last two games of the year against West Allegheny and Montour to close our season were special. We won with a combined score of 7-1 knowing that West Allegheny had to beat us to make it to the playoffs and that Montour was a very good playoff team. Despite already being eliminated in the playoffs, our boys didn’t give up on the season and set the tone for next year. “

Next year starts in about six months, and Schwartz and his staff can’t wait.

“We have a great group of young men who really care about improving and winning,” he said. “I really like our dressing room and the camaraderie of our team. Some of our best players were in ninth and tenth grade last season, and they will only get better.

“We have a great senior class that is close to each other and have been playing our technical staff’s system for two years now. We have a handful of strong eighth grade players who can potentially contribute. Everyone’s on the same page, and we’re very focused on making the playoffs and winning a state championship, and I think we all believe we are fully capable of that. “

Tags: South Fayette