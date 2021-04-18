ISC congratulates Usman with the 2021 Indian of the Year award





Muscat: All sports activities organized at the Indian Social Club Oman (ISC) meant one name Imtiaz Usman. Imtiazbhai, as he is popularly known, has been involved with the ISC for over four decades as a board member and office holder. After spending 42 years in Oman, Imtiazbhai says goodbye to his second home and returns to his hometown Belgaum in the southern Indian state of Karnataka. Dr Sathish Nambiar, Hon Chairman of the Indian Social Club, Oman, and the Board of Directors recognized his services to ISC Sports and the club and recently congratulated him on the ISC Indian of the Year 2021. It was a creditable honor for the man, who has served ISC since 1980 and retired from the German embassy in Oman. Dr. Nambiar praised Usmans’ services to the ISC, saying: He will leave a huge vacuum. He left big shoes and it will be a challenge for anyone who takes over his responsibilities at the club. He has been a pillar of the club for the past four decades, successfully managing the sporting activities at the club amid all the challenges. Dr. Nambiar added, Imtiazbhais’s passion was second to none. The way he annually conducted coaching programs in different sports, organized open tournaments and in-house tournaments contributed significantly to the development of the skills and abilities of children in different sports disciplines. Usman arrived in Oman in 1978 and after spending his first two years in Salalah moved to Muscat and became an active member of the former Indian Cultural Association, which later became the Indian Social Club. He joined the ISC Board in 1985 and took over as General Secretary. A year later he tried to take over the sports activities, which remains an eternal love for him. Usman worked with passion and was largely credited with integrating the ISC members with the local Omanis athletes. Usman was credited with promoting tennis, table tennis, badminton and karate not only among ISC children, but Omani children, earning the nickname Mr ISC Sports. Usmans’s success in organizing the ISC Open table tennis and junior tennis tournaments could be measured by the fact that the events attracted large participation from multiple nationalities and have become extremely popular over the years. Usman also played the role of a sports writer, reporting for tennis events at times, including Davis Cup matches involving Oman. Usman was also known to play a critical role in organizing coaching clinics that helped young children hone their skills and excel at national events. In recognition of years of selfless service, ISC recently honored Usman with the coveted 2021 Indian of the Year award at a farewell ceremony.

