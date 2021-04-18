IPL 2021 highlights, DC vs PBKS: Dhawan leads Delhi Capitals to six wicket victory over Punjab Kings





APRIL 18, 2021 11:14 PM IS Delhi Capitals have won their second match of IPL 2021. They beat PBKS by six wickets. DC chased PBKS ‘goal of 196 in just 18.2 overs. 18 APR. 2021 11:11 PM IS Yadav has the chance to finish things. DC only needs four runs APRIL 18, 2021 11:09 PM IS Lalit Yadav starts with a boundary. He faced Richardson, but he had complete disdain for the sailor as he swept him. APRIL 18, 2021 11:06 PM Deepak Hooda made three attempts, but managed to hold on to the capture of Rishabh Pant. DC 180/4 April 18, 2021 11:02 PM IS Another free hit and another ball crosses the boundary lines. But this time it’s a six. DC 174/3, needs 22 balls out of 21 APRIL 18, 2021 11:00 PM IS Another twist in the story. Stoinis has given a catch to Jalaj Saxena at Shami. But wait, it gets a no-ball because it’s above its waist. APRIL 18, 2021 10:58 PM IS Stoinis used the freestyle while crushing it for a straight boundary. DC needs 29 of the 22 balls. APRIL 18, 2021 10:51 PM IS Dhawan has failed to complete its third century of IPL. He tried to sweep Richardson, but the ball threw his stumps. Big wicket for PBKS. DC 152/3 APRIL 18, 2021 10:45 PM IS Dhawan hits 92 points. He only took 48 balls for it. DC would hope he drives them to victory against PBKS. APRIL 18, 2021 10:41 PM IS Four balls have reached the limit of Meredith’s ropes. Three boundaries were hit by Dhawan, while one went for four byes on a wide ball. APRIL 18, 2021 10:38 PM IS DC needs 71 ​​runs from 42 balls with eight wickets in hand. APRIL 18, 2021 10:33 PM IS Shikhar Dhawan kept piling up against PBKS. He plays a blinder after scoring 78 out of 43 balls. APRIL 18, 2021 10:30 PM IS Steve Smith’s unimpressive innings come to an end. He tries to go for a big swell, but lashes out. Riley Meredith picks up the wicket. DC 107/2 APRIL 18, 2021 10:17 PM IS Shikhar Dhawan has completed his fifty of 32 balls. He hit a six on Richardson on the next ball after his half century. APRIL 18, 2021 10:12 PM IS Shikhar Dhawan has provided the runs when needed. He is approaching his second IPL 2021 fifty. APRIL 18, 2021 10:09 PM IS Since Shaw’s departure, the flow of runs has slowed. Onus will be on Dhawan and Smith to initiate now. APRIL 18, 2021 9:58 PM IS Prithvi Shaw tried to get a delivery that was not short enough and sent it to Gayle. DC 59/1 APRIL 18, 2021 9:50 PM IS Prithvi Shaw looks good today. He stroked the ball all over the park with bowlers who had no answer for him. DC 49/0 APRIL 18, 2021 9:45 PM IS Shaw and Dhawan now face boundaries. DC needed a good start and they got it right. APRIL 18, 2021 9:42 PM IS Dhawan also got into the act Dhawan hit a casual border at Saxena. APRIL 18, 2021 9:40 PM IS Shaw is playing well today. He has collected 19 runs from 8 balls. APRIL 18, 2021 9:36 PM IS Both hitters have to be at their best today to give Delhi Capitals a chance today. So far they have managed 15 runs of 1.4 overs. APRIL 18, 2021 9:14 PM IS Punjab Kings have scored 195 runs in their 20 overs. It looked like a certain 200, but the capitals were making a comeback in the middle. The exploits of Shahrukh and Deepak Hooda passed 190. APRIL 18, 2021 9:11 PM IS Two fours and a six for Shahrukh Shahrukh Khan has hit two fours and a six in the last over Chris Woakes. 14 is running 4 balls ahead of him so far. Can PBKS reach 200? APRIL 18, 2021 9:07 PM IS The ball hit Hooda’s pads but the referee didn’t give out. Pant took the DRS but it went to the referee’s decision. Next ball, Pooran flies out to Rabada. APRIL 18, 2021 9:00 PM IS Chris Gayle returns to the pavilion while Woakes gets his wicket. PBKS 158/3 APRIL 18, 2021 8:50 PM IS Deepak Hooda came in and hit a six off his first pitch. APRIL 18, 2021 8:48 PM IS KL Rahul is fired by Kagiso Rabada. Rahul tried to go for another big one, but couldn’t get out. Easy catch for Stoinis. PBKS 141/2 APRIL 18, 2021 8:45 PM IS Birthday party for KL Rahul KL Rahul is celebrating his birthday today and what a party he is having. He hit 61 balls out of 49. APRIL 18, 2021 8:41 PM IS Another catch from Rahul dropped by a DC fielder. This time it was Stoinis. APRIL 18, 2021 8:38 PM IS KL Rahul has reached his 23rd IPL fifty. This one has been a bit slow, but it will definitely take a lead now. PBKS 128/1 APRIL 18, 2021 8:32 PM IS Meriwala has Mayank’s wicket. Mayank sliced ​​it and Dhawan took the catch. PBKS 122/1 APRIL 18, 2021 8:19 PM IS Agarwal hits Rabada for a six Mayank Agarwal looks fantastic. He has hit two consecutive sixes off Kagiso Rabada. APRIL 18, 2021 8:17 PM IS Mayank has completed his ninth IPL fifty of his career. It only took him 25 balls to reach his half century. APRIL 18, 2021 8:09 PM IS Even Ashwin has not been spared today. He’s also leaked runs where Mayank has a special fondness for him. Mayank hits 45 of the 21 balls. APRIL 18, 2021 8:05 PM IS Rahul comes back into the groove Rahul has shipped two short deliveries from Lalit Yadav for four. DC loses the plot. APRIL 18, 2021 8:02 PM IS Rahul has been a bit slow in these innings, but Mayank has smashed bowlers all over the park. APRIL 18, 2021 7:53 PM IS KL Rahul pulled a short from R Ashwin for a four. PBKS reaches 50 in 5 overs. APRIL 18, 2021 7:50 PM IS At the end of four overs, Punjab has scored 43 points. A great start for PBKS. APRIL 18, 2021 7:48 PM IS Meriwala turned the pillows and Mayank tossed a beautiful leg look for a four. APRIL 18, 2021 7:44 PM IS Woakes has also given away 15 runs in 2 overs. Mayank skipped two fours in his second. APRIL 18, 2021 7:40 PM IS Free hit and Mayank hit it for a six It was a free hit and Mayank was in no mood to let it go to waste. He hit it over the bowler’s head for a six. Meriwala has leaked 20 runs in his first over. APRIL 18, 2021 7:38 PM IS KL Rahul tried to cut Meriwala but it went straight to Steve Smith but the Australian couldn’t hold it. APRIL 18, 2021 7:33 PM IS First frontier of the night Woakes strayed on Rahul’s brake pads and the PBKS skipper quickly grabbed him and hit him in front of a foursome. APRIL 18, 2021 7:32 PM IS Chris Woakes takes on KL Rahul in the first over of the match. APRIL 18, 2021 7:27 PM IS KL Rahul was unlucky to run out against CSK, but will he produce the goods again at Wankhede Stadium? APRIL 18, 2021 7:26 PM IS Steve Smith will play his first game for DC in place of Ajinkya Rahane. Lukman Meriwala replaces Tom Curran in the bowling department. APRIL 18, 2021 7:09 PM IS Delhi Capitals Play XI Shaw, Dhawan, Smith, Pant (w / c), Stoinis, Yadav, Woakes, Ashwin, Rabada, Avesh Khan, Meriwala APRIL 18, 2021 7:08 PM IS Rahul (w / c), Agarwal, Gayle, Hooda, Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Richardson, Saxena, Shami, Meredith, Arshdeep Singh APRIL 18, 2021 7:03 PM IS Rishabh Pant has won the toss for DC and has chosen to bowl first. Steve Smith to make his debut for DC. Lukman Meriwala is also playing today. APRIL 18, 2021 IS 6:57 PM Shaw is talking about working on his at bat “I’ve been working on a few things since I was dropped from Australia, just little things that really helped me in Vijay Hazare, that helped me now too. A little initial movement, coming back nicely and coming across and getting stable for the ball. things that really helped me in these few months, ”said Shaw as quoted by Cricbuzz. APRIL 18, 2021 6:49 PM IS Simon Doull says the batsmen should be vigilant during the power play as the field is a bit drier than before. APRIL 18, 2021 6:26 PM IS KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Ravi Bishnoi, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh APRIL 18, 2021 6:24 PM IS Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan APRIL 18, 2021 6:14 PM IS Anrich Nortje has entered the bubble. He missed DC’s last games. APRIL 18, 2021 IS 5:56 PM Both teams faced each other in 26 games, with Punjab winning 15 of those games. 18 APR. 2021 5:21 PM IS IPL 2021, DC vs PBKS Live updates Hello and welcome to the live blog of IPL 2021 Match No.11 Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings in Mumbai. The match will face two wicket-keeper captains. KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant have shown their prowess with the bat in the season and will try to continue the form to inspire their side.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos