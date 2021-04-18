Field hockey earns No. 1 place in BIG EAST Championship





The University of Connecticut hockey team has earned the No. 1 seed in the BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship, which kicks off with a pair of semi-final matches on Thursday, April 22. The final is scheduled for Saturday, April 24, with all the action taking place at the Proving Grounds in Conshohocken, Pa. The Huskies earned the No. 1 seed in the Championship after taking the top win percentage 8-1 (.889). UConn, which finished the regular season with an overall record of 9-1, has won the championship every year since 2012. UConn will play in the first semifinal on Thursday at 1:00 PM against fourth-seeded Temple, who earned his first championship place since 2016. The Owls finished 4-8 in the GREAT EAST (.333). UConn led the league in scoring with a dazzling 4.70 goals per game and narrowed the opposition to a conference-best .60 goals per game. Despite seven game cancellations, the Huskies managed to lead the GREAT EAST with eight shutouts, pitting the opposition with 21.60 shots per game. Sophomore star Sophie Hamilton led the league with 43 points, 13 assists and came second with 15 goals, despite the limited playing schedule. In the second semifinal, No. 2 Liberty will compete against No. 3 Old Dominion. The Lady Flames finished 10-2 in the league (.833), while the Monarchs finished 8-3 (.727). Old Dominion won two games against Providence, 3-0 on Friday and 2-1 on Saturday to close the regular season for the Conference. Liberty and Old Dominion play at 4 p.m. Old Dominion and Liberty also played against each other in the second semifinal in 2019. The entire hockey championship will be streamed on the BIG EAST Digital Network Presented by SoFi. Nick Mantegna and Ali Campbell are on the phone from the Proving Grounds. BIG EAST Field Hockey Championship presented by Jeep All games are broadcast on the BIG EAST Digital Network presented by SoFi Semi-finals Thursday, April 22 No. Temple vs. No. 1 UConn, 1:00 pm

No. 3 Old Dominion vs. No. 2 Liberty, 4pm Final Saturday April 24 Semifinal winners, 12 hours







