Cuban table tennis team wins ticket for Olympic Games in Japan





House Article Sport Miscellaneous Sunday April 18, 2021 Havana, April 18 – Daniela Fonseca and Jorge Moisés Campos shook Cuban tennis fans this Saturday as they monopolized the lone Olympic ticket in question in the mixed doubles match of the Latin American qualifier, which lowered the curtain in Argentina’s town of Rosario. Left-handed and from Matanzas, right and from the capital, he formed the perfect couple to make the most difficult dream come true. To start with, they defeated the Paraguayans Leyla Gómez Marcelo Aguirre 4-1 (11-7,11-4,11-7,7-11,11-7) and then the demands rose for the Brazilian combination Bruna Takahashi-Vitor Ishiy and they swept it in four sets (11-6,11-9,11-7,17-15). In the semifinals they passed Mexicans Yadira Silva and Marcos Madrid with a score of 4-1 (12-10,13-11,5-11,11-8,12-10) achieved on the basis of aggressiveness, effective setbacks and more. all balanced with moments of spectacular exchanges, in which the background game was combined with precise submissions at the table. Everything was then ready to be seen in the final with Chileans Paulina Vega and Juan Lamadrid, two who had just celebrated individual qualifiers and were “lucky” to beat Puerto Ricans Adriana Díaz and Brian Afanador by no-show. The quota dispute had South American banknotes in the first two sets, in which 11-9 consecutive sets painted an unpleasant picture for the Cubans. However, the reaction came with punch: 11-7 and 11-6 in the third and fourth quarters even the balance. The fifth set brought the nerves to the maximum point, the 14-12 favorable for Daniela and Moisés made them dream of being more grounded … and he became the engine that drove the devastating shot that took place with an 11-7. Unleash tension, win hug and happy for the defeated battle. Moisés could not enter the individual and took revenge in the mixed; Daniela got big when she was 18 and has reason to celebrate twice, as she had made history yesterday by winning the second women’s qualifying key and being the first on the island to enter an Olympics since Sydney 2000. “They played world-class table tennis. Spectacular… it was the most difficult event, which we did not consider a possibility, ”National Commissioner, Bárbaro Oliva, told JIT from headquarters just after the match closed. “We were looking for rankings in five finals and we got two, we are very happy … these athletes are amazing,” he confirmed in the middle of the celebration and received congratulations from many fans. Cuba also depended on the game of Andy Pereira and Idalys Lovet, both of whom were eliminated twice in the individual tests, always by better-placed players. Andy longed for his third consecutive summer event, after which he was in London 2012 and Rio de Janeiro 2016, while for Idalys it would have been his first time under five rings. Now there is another challenge, to prepare for the tournament in the Japanese capital and look at the best performances of some Cubans in this battle. (JIT) More from this section …







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos