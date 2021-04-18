Valtteri Bottas: George Russell thought Mercedes driver ‘put us both in danger’

Russell went for the hole approaching Tamburello on lap 32 but lost control, spun and took the Bottas

George Russell accused Valtteri Bottas of disrespecting the dangers of Formula 1 after they crashed in the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Stewards decided the 200 mph collision between them was a racing incident and took no disciplinary action.

Russell said, “Your heart pauses for a moment if you crash at over 200 mph. You don’t know what’s going to happen.

“My anger at him was that I thought he had put both of us in danger.”

Williams ‘Russell said he had wondered if Mercedes’ would have defended Bottas differently had he driven a different driver.

And he added: “His maneuver was within the rules and within his right, but it could have been avoided and there should have been a little more respect for the speed and the circumstances, in my opinion.

“Luckily we both walked away without any battle scars, but it could have been very different.

“It was an incredibly scary incident at that speed.”

The two are potential rivals for a place at Mercedes next year, and Russell outperformed Bottas when he replaced Lewis Hamilton for the Sakhir Grand Prix world champion last year.

Bottas rejected Russell’s interpretation of the incident and his possible motivation.

The Finn said: “I’m always going to defend against any driver. I’m not keen to lose positions.

“It was normal defense, it could have been a lot more aggressive if needed, so I don’t agree with that at all.

“I did my thing and whoever I defended would have been exactly the same.”

What happened during the incident?

The crash happened at half distance in a rain-hit race when Russell’s Williams challenged Bottas’ Mercedes for ninth place.

Bottas struggled in the first half of the race and had not been able to progress from eighth on the grid, a situation Mercedes admitted to worrying about.

He had just come out of the pits and was struggling with cold tires, while Russell, in a car that is usually not fast enough to race a Mercedes, had stopped two laps earlier.

The Briton went to the Tamburello chicane for the outside. But when Bottas moved slightly to the right to defend, the Williams caught the damp part of the track and spun around.

Bottas also spun and the incident littered the track with debris, temporarily halting the race.

Russell walked over to Bottas and protested to him while he was still in the car. The Finn replied with a middle finger greeting, after which Russell wiped his hand over his helmet.

Bottas said, “He knew it was going to be damp there and I knew it and it’s just not the place to go on slicks in those conditions. But he went there anyway and it was his choice to go there.

“I did my job to defend. I’m not going to move and give him the dry part of the track.”

Russell said, “The move was absolutely underway. It was only three quarters of the way down the straight and it would have been an obvious easy overtaking had it not been a little damp at the time.

“It wasn’t damp where I left. The track went to the left and I was squeezed slightly to the right and there was the humidity. Should I have reacted like I did afterwards in the heat of the moment? Emotions are incredibly high.

“It was just unfortunate circumstances that could have been avoided.

“Was Valtteri wrong? Probably not. Could he have done something more? Maybe. Was I wrong? I caused the crash by spinning, but was wrong to overtake?

What did Mercedes say?

The stewards ruled that neither driver behaved erratically and that Bottas maintained his line and left the width of a car on his outside, as required by regulations.

They added that Russell’s car broke when it hit the wetter part of the track, due in part to the lack of downforce at the rear caused by the use of the DRS overtaking aid.

Mercedes F1 boss Toto Wolff said neither driver was entirely to blame, but that Russell, who has a management contract with the company, should have taken into account who he was racing.

“There is never a situation in life where one is responsible and the other is zero,” said Wolff. “The whole situation should never have happened.

“Valtteri had a bad first 30 laps and shouldn’t have been there, but George should never have started this maneuver as the track dries up.

“It meant taking risks and the other car is a Mercedes for him. In the development of any driver, you should never lose this global perspective for a young driver, so there is a lot to learn for him, I think.”

Wolff rejected the claim that Bottas had reacted differently because of the context in which he fought Russell.

He added, “The whole situation isn’t funny to us, to be honest. It’s a pretty big shunt. Our car isn’t going to be a total write-off, but almost in a cost-limited environment. That’s certainly not the case. what happens.we need upgrades and are likely to limit them.

“The fact that we ended up there by losing it in the rain – because there was no contact; it lost it in the rain and caused both cars to crash – is not what I expect to see.

“You have to see there is a Mercedes and it’s wet. Overtaking carries a certain risk and the odds are against him anyway when the track dries.”

“I don’t want him trying to prove anything to us, because one thing I can say if I’ve known Valtteri for five years, he’s not trying to prove anything.”