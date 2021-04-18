Why batter, not batsman, is a great little win for cricket

Cricinfo revealed on Twitter on Friday that they would henceforth use the terms batter and player of the match instead of batsman and man of the match, among other changes. It’s a big little win for those of us in the media who have already seized. On more than one occasion I have received the response: Batter is what you bake fish in. That is it; if you only think with your stomach.

Consider it, and you may find that batter fits better. Bowl-er, field-er, wicket-keeper and bat-ter. All the crunchiness, none of the subliminal messages suggesting cricket is for men. As an aside, for those fearful of the Americanization of cricket, the term batter appears in a 1934 book printed by Oxford University Press, The Language of Cricket. And not in the context of food, I might add.

That a platform like Cricinfo has made this shift is a big deal, first of all because of who they are. As the original home of cricket on the Internet and one of the largest producers of digital content, it affects much of the cricket reporting landscape. Even more important is the decision to use batter for both men’s and women’s cricket. Many outlets have used batter for women’s cricket but continued to batsman for men’s cricket. This beat the mark, something I’ve been saying since 2015. Then I wrote: by trying to be gender neutral by using batter, it ironically has the opposite effect, which is that it is gender specific as it is used almost exclusively. for the ladies game. So Cricinfos’ move is welcome, and I invite other outlets, including this one, to follow suit.

But I described it as a big little win because it’s really a small issue. Especially in India. We’ve got, pun intended, bigger fish to fry. It’s cosmetic to change cricket terminology without changing reality on the ground. Words are wind, as George RR Martin likes to remind us. I am not suggesting that words don’t matter. Enough wind in the wrong direction can melt away the most stubborn rock, and just like that, the words we choose affect the people around us. Constant reinforcement of patriarchal stereotypes decreases a young woman’s self-esteem. It’s something I’ve struggled with. This also applies to boys and men, but the effect on women is deeper, lasts longer.

So I tried to confiscate while writing and commenting because that’s my job. In the name of the playing community, we didn’t care if we were called a batter or a batsman. Both were perfectly fine, as our job was to take wickets and score runs without worrying about a dictionary. And for those who are in the business of running and growing the sport, their job is to take in new audiences and encourage grassroots participation. Switching to batter for both men’s and women’s cricket is probably one of the easier ways to do that; it costs nothing, but says a lot. Low hanging fruit. An obvious idea with clear benefits. (Much like an IPL for women.)

Is nomenclature the first thing I changed in women’s cricket in India? Absolutely not. It’s not even something we’ve discussed in the Equal Hue report I co-authored, a paper that seeks to improve understanding of women’s cricket in India and chart the way forward for the sport. Cricinfo is a global platform and Id speculates that the loudest voices calling for this change came from England and Australia, where significant progress has been made towards true gender equality. Australia’s women’s team is the country’s highest-paid women’s sports team. Their professional home game, the Womens Big Bash, builds a foundation of depth. England is about to launch their flagship 100-ball competition, which features both men’s and women’s sides. They recently extended professional contracts outside the national team to the top 41 domestic players across the country amid a pandemic where every other country has scaled back their women’s programs.

The discourse around gender-neutral terminology is intertwined with the worldwide rise of women’s cricket. There are more women in cricket fields, academies, cricket boards, comment boxes, and newspapers like this one. Perspectives that have been sidelined for years – no, decades – are gradually being expressed. Some may find it uncomfortable. Check out some of the answers to Cricinfos’ tweet. Something as simple as a shift in a style guide has drawn vitriol. Not surprisingly, the trolls were almost exclusively men.

The growth of the female cricket, and our increased presence in the larger ecosystem, is an invitation to participate in an organic evolution towards a more equal sport. Dialogue and discussion are welcome. But female cricket in India needs less talk, more action. It’s amazing how many problems solve themselves when everyone is just doing their job.