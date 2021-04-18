Temescal Canyon Joins Elsinore to Win City Championship – Press Enterprise

Trevor Bourdon landed a game-winning 10-yard touchdown reception with 56 seconds remaining in the game on Saturday night, when Temescal Canyon beat Elsinore 42-37.

The Titans were 9 points behind in the final 4:21 of the game to complete the victory that gave them the City Championship. Bourdon found the end zone four times in the game, good for nine receptions for 125 yards.

These guys played so hard for all four quarters, Temescal Canyon head coach Brian Hildebrand. It was such a back and forth game, but this team showed resilience and believed in each other.

It was a few fourth and long conversions in the first quarter that helped the Titans jump out to a 14-6 lead. On opening possession of the game, Titans quarterback Koa Apana connected with brother Kaalei Apana on fourth and seven for a 35-yard touchdown pass.

On the next run, after a hasty Tigers touchdown from Donovan Harvey, the Titans turned a fourth and long in midfield, yielding a 30 yards touchdown reception from Bourdon. Bourdon struck again in the first minute of the second quarter with a 32 yards touchdown catch, but Elsinore ended the half with an unanswered 19-run run.

The series of scores began with another hasty touchdown from Harvey, which was followed by a 28-yard touchdown reception from Elijah Yoshinaga, and finished with a 9-yard touchdown run from quarterback Semaj Moore with 25 seconds to go.

The Tigers scored twice in the third quarter to take a 37-28 lead in the final frame and set up the dramatic finish.

After flipping the ball on downs deep in the red zone late in the fourth quarter, Temescal Canyon put together a solid defensive grandstand that forced Elsinore to kick out of his own end zone.

The Titans blocked the kick and David Najaves jumped on the loose ball to bring the Titans in 2.

On the next possession, Temescal Canyon intercepted a fake attempt to give them great possession and set up the Bourdon touchdown.

I felt like I was on top of the world, said the senior Bourdon. I ran my route, saw that ball coming and just tried to stay focused.

Temescal Canyon Koa Apana went 19 of 32 airborne for 267 yards, while Elsinores Moore completed 3 of 8 passes for 63 yards.

Harvey led the Elsinore rush attempts with 188 meters on 26 wishbones, while Yoshinaga gained 165 meters on 18 attempts.

Brian Haas

VISTA DEL LAGO WINS INLAND VALLEY LEAGUE TITLE

A win was within reach, but that was not enough for the Vista del Lago football team. The Ravens wanted to add another shutout to their resume.

Roger Bingham ruined Moreno Valley’s best ride of the night when he picked up a fumble and brought it back 58 yards for a touchdown on the final game of the third quarter. Vista del Lago never wavered that defensive intensity on Saturday as the Ravens went to a 24-0 victory to take the Inland Valley League crown.

Vista del Lago (4-1, 3-0 in league) beat the competition’s opponents 136-0 this season.

“We’ve been trying to keep everyone on zero all season,” said senior linebacker Saul Torres, who put the exclamation mark on the defensive effort with a 5-meter tackle for loss late in the game. “I’ve been waiting to win a league championship since my freshman year. These guys have always beat us, but we finally got it. This feels really good. ”

Both teams played excellent defense during the opening quarter, but Vista del Lago eventually broke through when Keionte Turner rushed to a 58-yard touchdown in the first minute of the quarter. The Ravens doubled their lead in the last minute of the second quarter, when Julian Medina connected with Jalen Smith for a 32-meter touchdown.

“Keionte’s big run was a spark we needed,” said Vista del Lago coach Michael Tuohy. “He’s a bigger back than you’d expect to see, but he can mess when he gets going.”

Moreno Valley (2-3, 2-1 in competition) won just 66 yards on 45 plays from scrimmage.

“I couldn’t be more proud of my boys right now,” said Tuohy. “They worked hard and played their asses like warriors. We really like our team this year. We couldn’t have a full season and playoff run, so it means a lot to win a league championship. ”

Smith caught seven passes over a distance of 125 meters for Vista del Lago.

Eric-Paul Johnson

JURUPA HILLS ROLLS PAST TOP

When Jurupa Hills needed a big move, there was no doubt who would have the ball in his hands.

Trayton Cooper finished 189 yards from scrimmage, scoring a few touchdowns as the Spartans came to a 31-0 win over Summit in a San Andreas League game on Saturday morning.

Cooper caught five passes for 131 yards, including a 62-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter. He also scored the first touchdown of the game, a 31-yard run, and finished with 58 yards on three carriers. Cooper caught passes of 24, 14 and 30 yards on third and long plays in the first half, each resulting in a first down.

Patrick Ragan had his most efficient game of the season, completing 11 of 12 passes for 251 yards. Ragan threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Napier late in the first half to give the Spartans a 13-0 lead.

William English scored on an 8-yard run in the middle of the third quarter, and Antonio Mayes topped the score for the Spartans with a 61-yard touchdown run in the second game of the fourth quarter.

Jurupa Hills (4-0) finished with 497 yards on 42 plays, and the defense held Summit at 66 yards on 36 plays.

Eric-Paul Johnson

HIGHLIGHTS OF OTHER GAMES

Indian Springs 22, Miller 14: Joshua Jones rushed for two touchdowns when the Coyotes (3-0) won the Mountain Valley League title, the program’s first league championship. Jones scored on a 40-yard run in the third quarter and his 2-yard run in the fourth quarter broke a 14-14 tie. Indian Springs quarterback Andre Harris threw a 46-yard touchdown pass to Veasna Nhork.

Orange Vista 33, Hemet 0: Elijah Robinson threw two touchdown passes while the Coyotes (3-1) won a non-league game. Michael Carney scored on a 48-yard run and Johnny Zomalt returned to a touchdown to help Orange Vista grab the early lead. Javier Valdivia kicked a few field goals for the Coyotes.

Banning 21, La Quinta 14: Lavar Jones scored on a 65-yard run in the fourth quarter to lead the Broncos (1-2) to a non-competitive victory. Banning trailed 6-0 at half time, but Shawn Jackson answered an interception for a touchdown and Rocky Hartley threw a 36-yard touchdown pass to James Christian in the third quarter to help the Broncos take the lead.

San Bernardino 48, Pacific 7: Luis Gaono Romero rushed to 176 yards and three touchdowns and Samir Davis. ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns when the Cardinals (2-1) won a Mountain Valley League game. San Bernardino ended the race with 441 meters to the ground. George Jones rushed for 119 yards and a touchdown and also had two of five interceptions off the defense for the Cardinals.

Valley View 17, Paloma Valley 14: Freshman Dylan Riley rushed to 263 yards on 47 carriers, scoring two touchdowns when the Eagles (1-4) won a Sunbelt League game. Andrew Herrera kicked a 42-yard field goal for Valley View.

Colony 38, Los Osos 22: Jaiden Forte threw three touchdown passes and also ran for a touchdown when the Titans (2-2) won a Citrus 4 League game. AJ Jones caught two touchdown passes for Colony. Solomon Davis scored a few touchdowns for Los Osos (0-3).

Ganesha 40, The Bridge 26: Jesse Carmona and Gabriel Medina each rush for three touchdowns as the Giants (4-0) won a Miramonte League game. Carmona rushed for 168 meters and Medina finished with 134 meters on the ground.

Silverado 60, Advancement 36: Jawan Howard and Lyndon Ravare each scored four touchdowns to lead the Hawks (4-1) to the Desert Sky League title. Howard rushed to 207 yards on 24 wishbones and Ravare caught eight passes for 216 yards.

Damien 41, Upland 31: Donovan Smith threw three touchdown passes when the Spartans (5-1) won a Baseline League game. Steven Munoz ran for three touchdowns, all in the second half, to seal victory for Damien. Rahim Wright Jr. threw a few touchdown passes and ran to another to lead Upland (0-4).

North 34, Notre Dame 0: Tyler Speake threw three touchdown passes when Huskies (3-2) won a non-league game. Damien Allala caught two touchdown passes for the Huskies, and Ahson Elliot rushed for 98 yards and one touchdown.

Serrano 61, Hesperia 7: Jaishawn Wright rushed for three touchdowns when the Diamondbacks (4-1) won a Mojave River League game. Lleyton Steinmann threw two touchdown passes and ran to another. JJ Rider caught one of those touchdown passes and also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Riverside Prep 35, Trinity Classical Academy 14: Marquis Roby Jr. threw two touchdown passes to lead the Silver Knight (3-0) to the Cross Valley League title. Kamron Randell-Taylor added a few touchdowns to the ground for Riverside Prep.