No. 14 jackets Sweep Eagles, 7-0 Women’s Tennis Georgia Tech yellow jackets





THE FLATS 14 Georgia Tech beat Boston College 7-0 on Sunday afternoon at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex to complete the regular season action. Tech improved to 15-9 overall and 8-5 in the game of the Atlantic Coast Conference with the win. DOUBLE Georgia Tech finished within minutes of each other, taking the doubles with wins on lanes one and three. In first place, the Techs No. 3-ranked doubles team of Kenya Jones and Victoria Flores finished first, top No. 89 Yufei Long and Kylie Wilcox, 6-2. The enemies were on service at 2-all before the Jackets broke open the game and rattled for the next four games to win their 19th doubles game of the season. Mahak Jain and Carol Lee took the point from the three seeds and defeated Regan Posorske and Maria Ross 6-2. Jain and Lee teamed up in the doubles for the first time and came out with a quick break, a 3-1 lead and held the momentum for a 6-2 win. SINGLES Tech got off to a solid start in singles, winning the opening set on all six courts. Rosie Garcia Gross and Jain crossed lanes six and four respectively to give Tech a 3-0 lead. Garcia Gross dropped three games en route to a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Marion Conklin on lane six before Jain softened the lead from lane four. Jain dominated Loren Haukova and gave up just one game to take a 6-1, 6-0 decision. Flores sealed the victory for the Yellow Jackets from the No. 1 spot, beating Long in straight sets. The senior took control of the first set, opened a 3-1 lead and took the set, 6-1. Flores retained control in the second set, pushing a 5-1 lead. Lang fought match point to set up a 5-2 tie, but Flores captured the match, 6-2. Within seconds, Dedaj put up a 5-0 score and took a win on lane five. After winning the first set, 6-2, over Posorske, Dedaj led 5-3 in the second. The Eagle fought match point and won the next two games to know the set at 5-all before Dedaj finished the match, 7-5. Ava Hrastar and Lee completed singles for the Jackets and completed the sweep of field two and three, respectively. Hrastar rolled to a 6-1 first set over Marice Aguiar, but trailed 4-1 behind the Eagle in the second set. Hrastar fought back to 4-4 and won the game in a tiebreaker 7-2. Lee ended the action and took a 6-4, 6-2 decision over Ross on lane three for the eventual 7-0 victory. NEXT ONE – The Yellow Jackets will attend the ACC Tennis Championships in Rome, Georgia, April 21-25. RESULTS

DOUBLE

1. No. 3 Kenya Jones / Victoria Flores (GT) def. No. 89 Yufei Long / Kylie Wilcox (BC) 6-2

2. Ava Hrastar / Monika Dedaj (GT) vs. Marice Aguiar / Loren Hauova (BC) 3-4, DNF

3. Mahak Jain / Carol Lee (GT) defeated. Reagan Posorske / Maria Ross (BC) 6-2

Order of arrival: 1.3 SINGLES

1. No. 18 Victoria Flores (GT) beats. Yufei Long (BC) 6-1, 6-2

2. Ava Hrastar (GT) beats. Marice Aguiar (BC) 6-1, 7-6 (7-2)

3. Carol Lee (GT) beats. Maria Ross (BC) 6-4, 6-2

4. Mahak Jain (GT) defeats. Loren Haukova (BC) 6-1, 6-0

5. Monika Dedaj (GT) beats. Reagan Posorske (BC) 6-2, 7-5

6. Rosie Garcia Gross (GT) beats. Marion Conklin (BC) 6-2, 6-1

Order of finishing: 6,4,1,5,2,3







