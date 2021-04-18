In Auburn football spring game, this is what I liked and disliked





Bo Nix played flawlessly, Auburn football’s talented backfield looked good and the first-string defense delivered a solid performance to highlight Saturday spring game when the curtain was on the Bryan Harsin era. Here’s my final review: What I liked: Auburn may have the SEC’s best running duo, and it showed up Saturday. Tank Bigsby and Shaun Shivers ran with purpose and enjoyed long careers thanks to an encouraging performance from an offensive line that returned all of its starters. [ Will Bo Nix flourish or flounder under Bryan Harsin? Our insiders weigh in ] Nix was confident in carrying out an offense that took on a professional look under Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. The attack consisted of a mix of under-center and shotgun formations, and Auburn often had two tight ends on the field. Nix made good choices, placing a touchdown pass in a tight window to Elijah Canyon. The 6-foot-4 Canyon showed the potential to become Auburns go-to receiver. The first team defense flourished against the second team’s attack. Freshman quarterback Dematrius Davis didn’t play much, but he showed his mobility and threw a great deep ball to Malcolm Johnson Jr. Which I didn’t like: Other than a 46-yard touchdown run by Bigsby he scored untouched, with the offensive line creating a gaping hole, the offense did not show much inclination for big games. Nix was sharp, completing 12 of the 20 passes, but he did his best job close to the scrimmage, unable to get the passing game going on the field. The second-strand defense did not provide enough resistance to AU’s ground attack, although that’s a credit for what the first team’s attack was doing. Generally not a lot of nits to pick. Quotable: I think it’s easier to go through progressions and make decisions and just put my guys in great situations. Bo Nix, on Auburn’s new offense Match ball: Elijah Canyon. He caught six passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. Auburn didn’t return much from last year’s host corps, and Canyon made his case a top target. Dragging question: Will Nix grow into his five-star recruiting rankings? If he does, watch out. The Tigers have elite running backs and a solid defense to complement Nix when he can take off with this coaching staff. Blake Toppmeyer is anSEC Columnist for the USA TODAY Network. Email him[email protected]and follow him on Twitter@btoppmeyer If you like Blakes coverage, consider a digital subscription that gives you access to everything.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos