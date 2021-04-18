Lynchburg turns W&L field hockey 3-1 upside down in ODAC championship





LYNCHBURG, Virginia. Top-seeded Lynchburg scored the first two goals of the game and held a late rally for second-seeded Washington and Lee hockey team to take a 3-1 win and claim the 2020-21 ODAC Championship on Sunday on Shellenberger Field. The Hornets (9-0) struck first with three minutes to go in the second period. From a penalty corner, the ball was sent to the cage from the top of the circle. Senior forward Emily Dudley pushed the ball away and fired a shot from the right. Junior goalkeeper Sara Amil (East Hampton, NY / East Hampton) made the save, but junior forward Brittany Claybaugh was ready for the rebound, hitting the ball once into the back of the cage. Lynchburg took the 1-0 lead at half time but had only a one-shot lead in the first half, 8-7. The Hornets also took three penalty corners to just one for the generals (8-2). Neither team scored in the third, but Lynchburg added the second goal just 20 seconds after the fourth. Dudley brought the ball to the right, and after a touch in the circle, she read a pass to the front of the goal. Sophomore attacker Emily Yanes ran to the goal line and bent the air pass to the top of the cage for the count. Just two minutes later, Blue and White answered to narrow the deficit to one (2-1). Freshman midfielder Emma Gatrell (Charlotte, NC / Charlotte Latin School) had the ball on the right just outside the circle and sent a pass to the center. Senior ahead Grace Amaden (East Hampton, NY / East Hampton) provided the feed, paused and beat the goalkeeper in the left post for her team-leading 12th goal of the season. With 11:32 to go into the game, Lynchburg extended the lead to 3-1 on a penalty corner. The ball was sent to the top of the circle and then Dudley hit the ball towards the cage. Again Yanes was there to bend the ball past Amil for the score. In the last 10 minutes, Blue and White took two more shots on target, but senior Laurel Nicks saved every time to secure victory for the Hornets. W&L beat Lynchburg in shots, 13-12, while the Hornets had a 7-3 advantage in penalty corners. Amil made seven saves in the game, playing all 60 minutes. Nicks also saw 60 minutes of action and stopped five shots. This concludes the 2020-21 season for Blauw en Wit. – www.generalssports.com –

