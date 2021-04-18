Sports
Rochard’s no-no, five home runs lead No. 15/14 Hokies to 12-0 run rule over Georgia Tech
BLACKSBURG A no-hitter by pitcher Keely Rochard and five home runs on Sunday, 15/14, Virginia Tech softball led to a 12-0 victory over Georgia Tech in five innings on Sunday at Tech Softball Park, ending the four-game series that the Hokies took 3 of 4.
Rochard (20-4, 1.10 ERA) threw her first no-no of the season and the sixth of her career, while five Virginia Tech players (28-7, 19-7 ACC) hit a homer to claim the series the Yellow Jackets (13-23, 7-19) and extends the consecutive series win streak to seven, leading the ACC.
Second baseman Addy Greene (.362 BA, 17 RBI) and third baseman Kelsey Bennett (.296 BA, 10 HR) both had a team-high three RBI’s on the day and each hit a home run for the second day in a row. First baseman Jayme Bailey (.336 BA, 36 RBI) made another great play defensive, made a diving attempt to get the batter out first by tagging the bag with her glove, and also had two hits, including the first homerun of the game.
QUOTE PITCHER KEELY ROCHARD
On the continuation of Friday’s start and which adjustments led to the no-hitter:
“I went there today and just thought about spinning the ball,” said Rochard. “Just like little mechanics I could work on, keeping that in mind. It all worked out and I relied on my defense, because I mixed my pitches a lot today.”
About the team’s performance on record:
“That helps so much,” Rochard said. “Pitching with the lead is just so relaxing. I’m also just really proud of our team and how we’ve adapted so well. I’ve said this before, but it’s really hard for the same pitcher to face our team twice. success, because we can adapt so well. “
HOW IT HAPPENED
Three up, three down for Rochard was how the game started, with three groundouts and a sacrifice fly by third baseman Alexa MIlius left fielder scored to the left Kelsey Brown to make it 1-0 after the first.
The second frame saw Bailey’s homerun, a two-run shot to the left in the middle to score Bennett and make it 3-0. But the real fun was in the third inning, when the Hokies put together eight runs thanks to three home runs alone in the frame.
It started with a five-pitch walk by Greene and designated player Cana Davis hit a 0-2 throw to center-of-center that was well over 300 feet (80 feet beyond the wall) for her fifth of the season and second of the weekend. After Milius singled and catcher walked Mackenzie Lawter, Bennett hit her second three-run blast of the weekend with a rope to the left.
Then Bailey hit a hard ground ball that passed the third baseman’s glove and seeped into the outfield, using her speed to explain a double. Right fielder Emma Ritter earned a seven-pitch walk and a few at-bats later, Greene pulled it and sent one to the right in the middle for a three-run homerun to end the inning 11-0.
Virginia Tech’s last at bat came in the bottom of the fourth and Lawter hit a homer to the left to make it 12-0.
The last inning was quick, as Rochard went to work and struckout two in the round and a flyout to the left was caught by Brown to end it.
REMARKS
– The Hokies scored 10 or more runs for the sixth time this season and did it twice in the series, which is the second time in a series this season (NC State).
Virginia Tech’s five home runs on Sunday were the second time it had hit five or more this season, joining the eight it had at NC State on March 14. In the coach Pete D’Amour era, the Hokies have had four games of five or more and are a perfect 4-0 in those games.
– Rochard, who had been super close to a no-no all season with six one-hitters, finally threw the door and got her first of the season. It was her sixth overall and her first since March 8, 2020 in Virginia.
NEXT ONE
– The Hokies will continue their 10-game home score against Notre Dame (22-12, 13-10) at Tech Softball Park this weekend, where they will play a four-game run starting Friday. One of those games is on ESPN2 (Saturday at noon), while the other three are on ACC Network Extra.
