World Youth Boxing Championships: Five Indians advance to the quarter-finals, one in the semi-finals

Indian Poonam competed in the semi-finals of the featherweight category (57 kg), while five of her countrymen advanced to the quarter-finals of the Youth Boxing World Championships after taking comfortable victories in their last 16 stages in Kielce, Poland. Poonam, who has never lost a match in her entire career, unanimously eliminated Kazakh Nazerke Serik in the quarter-finals on Sunday. She will then face a tough opponent in Uzbekistan’s Sitora Turdibekova. Poonam attributed her success to her coaches and exuded confidence to return with the gold medal from the current tournament.

“They pushed me, they said I had to work hard. And I won because my coaches are very good. My tactic was to attack and then defend. I will win the gold,” she said.

Among other women, Gitika (48 kg) reached the last eight on Saturday.

From the men’s contingent, Asian silver medalist Ankit Narwal (64 kg), Bishwamitra Chongtham (49 kg), Sachin (56 kg) and Vishal Gupta (91 kg) were just one victory away from a medal for the country.

However, the campaign ended for Nisha Gurjar (64 kg) after losing 1-4 against Beatrise Rozentale from Latvia.

Gitika previously defeated Kazakh Arailym Marat 5-0. Chongtham beat Mahdi Kohsroshahi by a similar margin before Sachin got the better of David Jimenez Valdez.

Promoted

He was also a unanimous victory. Narwal passed Poland’s Oliwier Zamojski 4-1, while Vishal beat Croatian Borna Loncaric in his pre-quarter final. India has entered a team of 20 members – 10 men and an equal number of women – with 414 boxers from 52 countries.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV contributors and is automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)