Washington Football Team ‘small school’ mock design only





Art Shell. Richard Dent. Larry Allen. Quickly, without relying on Wikipedia, name the colleges that attended this NFL Hall of Famers. Here’s an easier one for Washington Football Team fans. Darrell Green. If you don’t know the answers, don’t feel too bad. I doubt many fans, even reasonably informed fans, know. Because none of them went to traditional D1 powerhouses. They all went to small schools. Finding that little gem in school has become a big thing in the NFL. So here’s a mock draft drafting only small school players. Plus an undeveloped free agent to sign, giving us nine potential clients in total. I’ll take small schools out of the quotes from this point on. It’s a bit pejorative. Some of them are not even small. They just play outside the top of the D1 FBS division. So the following players are all from D1 FCS (previously known as 1-AA) and below. And off we go. Round 1 of the Washington Football Team: Trey Lance, QB, North Dakota State There are several other extremely talented little school players available this year, but Lance is most likely the only one to be called up in the first round. That’s why he was my only real choice here. And while you can run a simulation every now and then where he will still be available by the time the Washington Football Team picks number 19 in round one, that’s not going to happen. Lance may have already left # 3, but I hope he drops to Denver at nine. Maurice Jones-Drew spawned this scenario in his latest mock for the NFL Network, and I speculated about it a few weeks ago as well. So I’m giving up this year’s first and third rounds (the first of the two third-rounders), as well as a first and a third next year, to get the quarterback of the future. I’m also getting a sixth rounder back this year to make up for our missing pick on that lap. Do I really have to tell you a lot about Lance? While few have seen him play, everyone raves about his blend of athleticism and skill. The 6-foot-4, 227-pound Lance played against second-rate talent and was a man among the boys in 2019. He completed more than 2/3 of his passes for an astonishing 9.7 meters per attempt. He threw 28 TDs against ZERO interceptions. (Yes, you read that right.) And he ran for another 14 TDs and over 1,000 yards. He needs time to adjust to the professional game. He needs a mentor. Sounds like the exact situation he’d play in behind Ryan Fitzpatrick in Washington.

