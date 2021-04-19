Maine University rally on Sunday: UMaine ends the regular season of hockey as co-champion

ORONO Maine clinched part of America East’s regular season field championship on Sunday by beating UC Davis 3-2 in a shootout.

Tereza Holubcova, Chloe Walton and Julia Ross turned up their shootout attempts, and Mia Borley stopped three of UC Davis’s four shots (1-10, 0-8 America East).

Chloe Walton and Brittany Smith scored in rules for the Black Bears (7-3, 7-1).

Maine is the number 2 seed in the conference tournament and will play against Stanford in the semifinals in West Long Branch, New Jersey on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

MAINE SWEEPS BINGHAMTON: Izzy Nieblas hit a tiebreaking RBI double in the fifth inning in Game 1, then two runs were doubled in the first inning of Game 2 when the Black Bears (10-14, 7-3 America East) reached 3-2, 8-2 won against the Bearcats (7-9, 3-9) in Vestal, New York.

Kelby Drews batted in three runs in the second game with a homerun and a single.

ST. JOSEPH’S SWEEPS NOORWICH: Taylor Owen hit 4 for 4 with a home run, two doubles and six RBI in an 11-3 win in Game 1, and the Monks (6-6, 2-0 GNAC) used a sixth inning of four runs to a doubleheader complete swipe against the visiting cadets (3-9, 2-6) with a 7-3 win.

Meranda Martin was 3 for 3 with two RBI in Game 2. Meranda Martin ended the winning rally with a two-run homer.

USM SWEEPS KEENE STATE: Alexis Brown drove three runs in Game 1 and two more in Game 2, and Ashley Tinsman added a total of four RBI as the Huskies (20-1-1, 9-0 Little East) extended their winning streak to 10 games by the Owls to wipe. (1-11, 1-5) in Keene, New Hampshire, 10-4 and 8-2.

Brown and Erin Martin homered in the opener and Tinsman hit a two-run triple.

COLBY, BOWDOIN SPLIT: Lilly Armstrong’s grand slam marked a 22-hit attack in Game 2 when Bowdoin (2-4) earned a double header with a 15-10 win over Colby (4-8), after a 7-5 loss in the opener in Brunswick.

Bowdoin’s Kasey Cunningham hit 7 for 9 with five runs scored in the doubleheader.

Brenna Forbes had five RBI for Colby in Game 2.

In Game 1, Olivia Menyo’s two-run double in the fourth inning put the Mules ahead for good.

BASKETBALL

USM SWEEPS KEENE STATE: The Huskies (14-6, 6-3 Little East) overcame a three-point deficit in Game 1 and a two-point deficit in Game 2 to beat the Owls (2-11, 1-6) twice at Gorham, 6 – 4 and 10-5.

USM won the opener with a three-run rally in the eighth, capped by RBI-singles by Tom Vesosky and Jason Komulainen. Sam Troiano and Jonathan Wilson each drove for the Huskies in two runs.

Cam Seymour, after scoring 3 for 4 and making a save in Game 1, drove in four runs in Game 2. His two-run homer covered a six-run burst in the fifth.

Arlo Pike was 4 for 4 in the second game.

COLBY, TUFTS SPLIT: Caleb Jung’s sacrifice fly in the eighth inning covered Colby’s comeback from trailing 4-0 when the Mules (7-7) won 5-4 in a doubleheader-opener against Tufts (6-2) in Waterville.

Colby forced an extra inning with two runs in the seventh, on an RBI double by Brady O’Brien and a sacrifice fly by Andrew Russell.

Tufts won 17-0 in Game 2.

MEN’S LACROSSE

COLBY 17, BATES 10: Jack Rickards scored six goals and the Mules (2-1, 1-1 NESCAC) broke a 9-9 draw with seven consecutive goals to beat the Bobcats (1-1, 0-1) for the first time since 2014.

Jake Surette, Noah Frolo and Noah Brooks each added two goals for Colby.

Bates got three goals from Will Masterson and two from Oliver Allen and Jack Vinci.

LACROSSE OF WOMEN

COLBY 18, BATES 5: Gianna Bruno scored three goals and four assists for the Mules (3-1, 3-1 NESCAC) in a win over the Bobcats (1-2, 0-2) in Waterville.

Summer Dias led Bates with two goals and an assist.

