Weekly Recap (April 12-18): From Mirabai Chanu’s World Record Rise to European Super League Looming

From Mirabai Chanu setting a new world record in the women’s 49kg Clean and Jerk to the European Super League looming, here are the top sporting headlines of the past week.

CRICKET

Shikhar Dhawan’s 92 of 49 balls helped Delhi Capitals beat the Punjab Kings by six wickets at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday.REPORT

Former Zimbabwean captain and coach Heath Streak has been banned from cricket for eight years after being accused of multiple violations of the ICC’s anti-corruption code.REPORT

Virat Kohli’s long reign at the top of the ICC ODI batsman rankings was ended on Wednesday by Pakistan’s Babar Azam.REPORT

Rajasthan Royals took a big hit on Tuesday after all-rounder Ben Stokes was excluded from the 2021 IPL with a broken finger.REPORT

Ben Stokes injured himself while taking a catch to fire West Indian batsman Chris Gayle in a game against the Punjab Kings. – BCCI / IPL

India A’s tour of England this summer has been postponed and the senior team will now have an integrated jumbo team for the five-game Test series in England later this year, the ECB and the BCCI agreed on Tuesday.REPORT

England women will face India in a multi-format series in June and July this year, with a test match in Bristol kicking off the summer on June 16. (REPORT

MS Dhoni played his 200th Twenty20 game for Chennai Super Kings when he took the field against Punjab Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. CSK won by six wickets.REPORT

MS Dhoni only became the second player after Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli to play 200 Twenty20 matches for one team. – BCCI / IPL

The BCCI plans to kick off its domestic season with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy starting in September. And the tournament will be followed by Vijay Hazare Trophy in November, while the Ranji Trophy will be held in December. In the top council meeting on Friday, it was decided that the Deodhar Trophy, Duleep Trophy and Irani Cup will be dropped this season, taking into account the COVID-19 pandemic.REPORT

Virat Kohli was named Wisden Almanack’s ODI player of the 2010s, while English all-rounder Ben Stokes was named ‘Cricketer of the Year’ for the second consecutive time by the annual publication.REPORT

AMERICAN SOCCER

The governing body of European football UEFA and its member associations expressed strong opposition over reports that several high-profile teams had signed up for an escaping European Super League.REPORT

Mason Greenwood continued his fine form with a second-half brace that helped Manchester United to a 3-1 home win over Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.REPORT

The Manchester United players are celebrating after scoring a goal against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday. -AP

Paris Saint-Germain ended Olympique Lyonnais’ five-year reign as European champions and advanced to the women’s Champions League semi-finals after taking a 2-1 victory on Sunday.REPORT

Juventus slipped to a final gasp for a 1-0 defeat at Atalanta on Sunday as Gian Piero Gasperini’s side jumped the champions to third place in the Serie A standings.REPORT

Lionel Messi scored two goals in another masterful performance to push Athletic Bilbao aside and win the Copa del Rey.REPORT

Norwich City was promoted to the Premier League with five games left, making Daniel Farke’s league-leader one of the automatic promotion places.REPORTMeanwhile, Sheffield United’s relegation to the championship was confirmed with a defeat to Wolves.REPORT

Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick said on Saturday that he had told team and club bosses that he wanted to leave the German champions at the end of the season.REPORT

Manchester City’s quadruple dream has been extinguished by Chelsea. Chelsea will return to Wembley Stadium next month for the FA Cup final after a 1-0 win over City.REPORT

Chelsea’s Hakim Ziyech (left) celebrates with teammate Timo Werner in the win over Manchester City. – AP

FC Goa goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh denied 2017 Asian Player of the Year Award Omar Khribin in the 90th and 93rd minutes to earn a precious point for his team.REPORTThis was Goas’ second run in two games after a goalless draw against Al Rayyan last week.

Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela was banned by UEFA for 10 games on Wednesday for racist abuse of Rangers’ Glen Kamara in the Europa League.REPORT

Real Madrid advanced to the Champions League semi-finals after the makeshift defense held on for a 0-0 second leg draw against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday to complete a 3-1 aggregate win. The Spanish team faces Chelsea in the last four games.REPORT

Real Madrid Eder Militao celebrates victory with teammate Nacho after the goalless draw at Anfield on Wednesday. – Getty images

Manchester City beat Borussia Dortmund 2-1 on Wednesday to reach the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time in six years. City will compete in the semi-final against last season’s finalist, Paris Saint-Germain.REPORT

TENNIS

Roger Federer will kick off his Claycourt campaign at the Geneva Open next month as he prepares for the French Open, the 39-year-old Swiss wrote on Twitter on Sunday.REPORT

Stefanos Tsitsipas won the Monte Carlo Masters without dropping a set, beating Andrey Rublev on Sunday 6-3, 6-3 for his first title this year and sixth overall.REPORT

It’s incredible that I can be in the position that I am. I would consider it the best week of my life so far, ”said Stefanos Tsitsipas. – Getty images

The Netherlands and Poland both needed decisive doubles wins to fight through their Billie Jean King Cup playoffs on Saturday, but Great Britain, Italy and Canada all enjoyed easier passages.REPORT

The world’s number one, Novak Djokovic, will relaunch the Serbia Open tournament in Belgrade on Monday, less than a year after a charity event he hosted in the city ended in fiasco.REPORT

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) said on Thursday that the qualification period for the Tokyo Olympics this year would be extended by one week to June 14 to accommodate the postponement of the French Open due to the COVID-19 pandemic.REPORT

Rafael Nadal suffered a shocking quarter-final defeat to Russian Andrey Rublev at the Monte Carlo Masters on Friday when he was overpowered 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, only his sixth ever defeat at the tournament he has won 11 times .REPORT

Top-ranked Novak Djokovic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Dan Evans on Thursday in the third round of the Monte Carlo Masters for his first defeat of the year.REPORT

WRESTLING

Ravi Kumar Dahiya, the bronze medalist of the World Championships, became the third Indian male wrestler to win a second Asian Championship gold medal in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Saturday.REPORT

Sarita Mor became the first Indian woman to win two consecutive gold medals at the Asian Championships when she defended her 59kg women’s title in Almaty, Kazakhstan on Thursday.REPORT

Sarita Mor became the first Indian woman to win two consecutive gold medals in the Asian Championships. – SPECIAL SCHEME

World Championships silver medalist Deepak Punia lost to world and Olympic champion Hassan Yazdani in the 86 kg freestyle on top to settle for the silver medal in the Asian wrestling championships on Sunday.REPORT

Divya Kakran emerged as the second Indian woman to take two gold medals in the Asian wrestling championships on Friday, as the Indian female wrestlers returned with a four medal swipe.REPORT

WEIGHTLIFTING

Mirabai Chanu set a new world record in the women’s 49kg Clean and Jerk on Saturday with a massive 119kg lift on Saturday. She also set a new personal best of 205 kg (86 + 119), taking bronze in the Asian weightlifting championship in Tashkent. This was her first competition in over a year.REPORT

BOXING

Five Indian boxers advanced to the quarter-finals of the Youth World Championships after taking comfortable victories in their last 16 stages.REPORT

Two assistant coaches at the Indian Women’s Boxing National Camp tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined with mild symptoms.REPORT

TABLE TENNIS

G.Sathiyan, India’s second highest ranked paddler, will spar with Anirban Ghosh at the Raman High Performance TT Center in Chennai from April 23 to July 11 as part of his preparation for the Olympic Games in Tokyo.REPORT

In an effort to start preparations for the table tennis mixed doubles event at the Tokyo Olympics, Manika Batra will train with Sharath Kamal and a few others in Chennai from April 20-25.REPORT

File photo of Manika Batra (right) and Sharath Kamal. – FILE PHOTO / PTI

Payas Jain has jumped to second place in the world table tennis table for boys (under 17).REPORT

The Table Tennis World Championships are scheduled to be held November 23-29 in Houston.REPORT

HOCKEY

The 25-member women’s hockey core group for the Tokyo Olympics will return to practice at the Sports Authority of India, Bengaluru after a 10-day break.REPORT

India closed the Argentina round on Wednesday with a commendable 4-2 victory in the final exhibition game.REPORT

Balbir Singh Junior, who was part of the silver medal-winning Asian hockey team at the 1958 Asian Games, died on Tuesday at the age of 88.REPORT

The Indian men’s hockey team dropped one place to fifth in Monday’s FIH world rankings, despite two wins against Olympic champions Argentina in Pro League games.REPORT

BADMINTON

Despite alarmingly increasing cases of COVID-19, the Badminton Association of India has announced plans to hold the India Open camera-based badminton championship at the KD Jadhav Indoor hall at Indira Gandhi Stadium, as moved from 11 to 16 May.REPORT

KABADDI

Star Indias has retained the media rights to the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL). Star India will retain media rights to the PKL, India’s second most watched sports competition for the next five seasons (2021-2025).REPORT

MOTORSPORT

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won a chaotic and crash-stopped Grand Prix from Emilia Romagna at Imola on Sunday, with Lewis Hamilton finishing second to Mercedes and holding the championship lead by one point.REPORT