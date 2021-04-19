



Michigan shares Big Ten East Division title after setback at OSU

Site: Columbus, Ohio (Outdoor Varsity Tennis Center)

Result: # 14 Ohio State 4, # 19 Michigan 3

Records: UM (14-3, 14-2 B1G), Ohio State (18-2, 15-1 B1G)

Next UM event: Thu-Sun, April 29 – May 2 – at Big Ten Tournament (Lincoln, Neb.) Columbus, Ohio – In the final game of the regular season, the No. 19-ranked University of Michigan for men’s tennis attempted to take a season win of No. 14 Ohio State, but just fell short in a 4-3 tilt at the Outdoor Varsity Tennis Center. UM, which last month claimed a 4-3 home win over the OSU for its first victory over the Buckeyes in 21 years, made almost two in a row. Today’s game marked Michigan’s only loss in the Big Ten East, and the Wolverines and Buckeyes hold the 9-1 Division records while the Big Ten Tournament awaits. It all came down to No. 5 singles in between Nick Beaty and JJ Tracy. Beaty claimed the first set 6-4 and was never behind. In the second set, he led 5-3 before Tracy rattled four consecutive runs to take the set 7-5. In the third, Beaty jumped out to a 3-1 lead before Tracy fought back to make it a 4-3 game. Four games later, it was tied at 5-5, but Tracy won the next two games to qualify for the game. The number 36-ranked duo of Andrew Fenty and Mattias Siimar had no trouble taking the win at number 1 in the doubles and jumped out to a 3-0 lead. They finished winning the last three games 6-1. Ondrej Styler and Patrick Maloney were not far behind in their 6-3 win at No. 2. They never got behind in their match against No. 61 James Trotter and Justin Boulais, and at 3-3 they took the next three matches to secure the doubles for the Wolverines. to set. At the same time, Nino tailor delivered a first set win – Michigan’s fourth – at number 6, Mattias Siimar was a 6-1 loss in the first set at number 3 to Trotter behind him. In the first game, they tied 1-1 before Siimar advanced 5-1 to grab a 6-2 set and force a third. A loss through Patrick Maloney at No. 4 singles brought the team score right to 1. Michigan had a set in hand on three singles lanes and led in the second sets – with Fenty at No. 1, Styler at No. 2 and Beaty at No. 5. Ehrenschneider was behind in the second set after a 7-5 victory in the first, while Siimar and Trotter were number 3 in the third set. Styler pushed Michigan back into the lead with a win over No. 91 John McNally, who took a straight-set win 6-3, 6-4. With Fenty leading 4-2 in the second set, Cannon Kingsley tore off four consecutive games to take the set and split. In the third, tied for 3-3, Kingsley got three straight before the game and in the evening, the team scored at 2. Ehrenschneider dropped a 6-0 second set to Robert Cash to force a third. They traded wins in the first four games before Ehrenschneider took four in a row for the 6-2 win and put the Wolverines ahead 3-2. Michigan will participate in the Big Ten Tournament, April 29-May 2, in Lincoln, Nebraska. Seating and competition times will be announced. Below are the results per match Singles No. 1 – No. 117 Cannon Kingsley (OSU) d. Andrew Fenty (UM), 4-6, 6-4, 6-3

No. 2 – Ondrej Styler (UM) d. No. 91 John McNally (OSU), 6-3, 6-4

No. 3 – James Trotter (OSU) d. Mattias Siimar (UM), 6-1, 2-6, 7-6 (2)

No. 4 – Kyle Seelig (OSU) d. Patrick Maloney (UM), 6-2, 6-3

No. 5 – JJ Tracy (OSU) d. Nick Beaty (UM), 4-6, 7-5, 7-5

Number 6 – Nino tailor (UM) d. Robert Cash (OSU), 7-5, 0-6, 6-2 Double No. 1 – No. 36 Andrew Fenty Mattias Siimar (UM) d. # 61 James Trotter / Justin Boulais (OSU), 6-1

No. 2 – Ondrej Styler Patrick Maloney (UM) d. # 73 John McNally / Robert Cash (OSU), 6-3

Number 3 — Connor Johnston Nino tailor (UM) vs. Cannon Kingsley / JJ Tracy (OSU), Leave 3-4 Order of completion: doubles 1-2, singles 4-2-1-6-3-5

