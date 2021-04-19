IU football gets dedication from the highest-rated recruit in program history

At the end of the 15-month recruiting period, the Indiana football program has had another great week pushing the boundaries of the program.

This week, Tom Allen and the Hoosiers got their highest-rated bet in the history of the program with the class of 2023 in-state prospect Daeh McCullough committed to the Hoosiers. The national top-100, 6-2, 195 lb safety from Bloomington South recently told the Hoosiers they were his number one destination, and just days later, he finally pledged to play for Indiana.

McCullough’s commitment was and was not at the same time surprising to Indiana. On the one hand, he is the son of IU associate head coach and running backs coach Deland McCullough. Deland was recently hired on February 8, 2021 to take over as the running backs coach and associate head coach after spending 2018-2020 with the Kansas City Chiefs as their running backs coach. He was also the running backs coach from 2011-2016 at Indiana.

The biggest surprise is how Tom Allen manages to keep raising the bar higher and higher every year. Daeh is currently listed as the highest ranked and only top-100 recruit (# 78 in total) committed to the Hoosiers. He is the second best player in the state and the sixth highest ranked security in the country.

Per 247Sports, Daeh always wanted to go to Indiana. In early 2010, Daeh discovered his love for the program and how he could see himself going to college. They have always felt like family to Daeh and his dedication to the program has shown that he was excited to be a part of this program.

Daeh held many offers at top programs, including Penn State, Michigan, Arkansas, and Florida, but in the end, Indiana felt like a home to him, and this led to his decision to stay in Bloomington.

Note that Daeh has two older brothers who were highly regarded recruits. His eldest brother, The country, is currently in Miami, Ohio as a defensive back and Dasan has committed to Ohio State as a member of the class of 2022. It is likely that in a few years Daeh and Dasan will be on the same field with their sideline father coaching Indiana RBs.

With Daeh McCullough’s latest major commitment, Indiana now has two strong additions to their 2023 class schedule. Daeh Joins WDE Denzel Moore, the No. 23 WDE in the country of Suwanee, GA. Now the question is who will be the next big bet for Indiana. According to IndyStar, Daeh has spoken to other players about offers for Indiana and spreading what’s going on in Bloomington. One of the most likely targets is class of 2022 CB James Monds III from Fort Pierce, FL, which has been drawing attention around the two current commits to IU, but crystal ball predictions say otherwise at this point. He is currently scheduled for an official visit on June 11.

The recruitment dead period ends on June 1

Now the focus remains on the class of 2022, as there is only one commitment from that year, three-star ILB Kaiden Turner from Fayetteville, AR. There are plenty of prospects left this year interested in the Hoosier program as 19 are scheduled for an official visit to the program in June

As the college football world begins to reopen, it will be exciting to see where the program leads as Tom Allen strives to further develop the program after a historic 2020 season.

Indiana kicks off the 2021 season in Iowa on September 4.

Cover Photo: Ryan Wallance | GoPowercat.com, 247Sports