Sports
Chi takes victory for women’s tennis on Seniors Day vs. Wake Forest
DURHAM, NC Duke’s women’s tennis completed another successful regular season, sending the program’s seniors ahead of seniors with a win by beating Wake Forest 5-2 on Sunday afternoon.
“It was a good way to end our regular season,” said Head Coach Jamie Ashworth“A good ACC win at home, a solid win. I thought our doubles, especially at No. 2 to take a win in 15 minutes, set the tone for everything. We talked this week about focusing on our body language and being positive. on the track with a lot of energy and I think we did that in doubles. “
Despite facing the highest opponents on the field, the duo was the number 11 duo Chloe BeckKarolina Berankova made quick work of the number 25 team in the country, winning the opening match in doubles 6-0. The duo controlled the net from the start and made sure Brooke Killingsworth / Anna Brylin didn’t generate momentum.
On lane one, the No. 7 team from Meible ChiMargaryta Bilokin also managed to secure an early break by taking a 3-1 lead, before continuing with another break to lead 5-1. The No. 30 team of Carolyn Campana / Eliza Omirou could fight back with its own break, but Chi and Bilokin answered and took the set 6-3 to give the Blue Devils an early 1-0 lead.
Although the tandem No. 56 has not yet been completed, from Kelly ChenGeorgia Drummy were in a back-and-forth collision on court three. Wake Forest’s Anna Campana / Peyton Pesavento team took an early lead with a break to make it 3-1. Chen and Drummy stooped to break back immediately and held the serve to tie it at 3-3. Wake Forest reacted with a break and held on to take a 5-3 lead, but the Blue Devils added their second break of the game to make it 5-4 at the end of the double play.
Wake Forest responded in singles and took the first game of the day when Casie Wooten defeated Duke’s Berankova 6-3, 6-2. Berankova was able to bounce back from an early break to level the opening set at 3-3, but Wooten stuck to the game.
With a tie at 1-1, the Blue Devils didn’t stay tied for long, as Drummy earned a 6-2, 6-2 decision over Wake Forest’s number 49 Anna Campana. After the trading service held up in the first two games, Drummy took control and grabbed two breaks in the first set. Drummy won seven consecutive games in the match, going from 3-2 up to a 6-2, 4-0 lead, before closing the match to make it 2-1 to Duke.
On track three, Beck kept pace with Drummy, taking another victory just short of her teammate. Beck started strong and earned a break from the serve at her opponent’s first service chance to take a 2-0 lead. The Watkinsville, Georgia opponent of the native, Anna Brylin, responded with three consecutive matches of her own, before Beck started similarly to Drummy. Beck won eight consecutive games to take the first set and a 4-0 lead in the second set, before finishing the win 6-3, 6-4.
Wake Forest was backed by the play of their best singles player, No. 15 Carolyn Campana, who beat Duke’s No. 42 Chen 6-4, 7-5. The game included 14 service stoppages, with both players competing for every point. The first four games of the first set had service interruptions before both players tightened the service. The first set eventually went Campana’s way on a final break with a 5-4 lead. In the second, Chen quickly jumped back and stormed to a 5-2 lead, but Campana responded by winning the next five games to narrow Wake Forest’s deficit to 3-2.
For the 25th time in her collegiate career, Chi took the decisive victory for the Blue Devils by winning her match against Eliza Omirou 6-1, 7-5. A 5-0 start the pace was another great day for the No. 39 ranked graduate student, who built a similar lead in the second set and took a 5-2 lead. Omirou showed composure to stay in the game by closing the gap to a 5-5 tie before Chi added her sixth service break to give the Blue Devils the victory. Chi has now racked up 43 all-time ACC singles wins, expanding her program record, while improving to 132-37 in her all-time singles figure, which is good for fifth on Duke’s all-time wins list . She needs three more singles to come to a shared fourth place with Julie Exum (135-41).
“I really thought about seniors’ day when the flowers came out and I was like ‘wow, it’s finally here,'” said Chi. “I wasn’t really thinking about seniors day out there, I was just trying to win my games, get to every point and do my best.”
As a bonus, Duke took a fifth run when Bilokin took a 6-2, 7-6 (2) victory over Brooke Killingsworth. Bilokin started quickly and took a service break to take 3-1. Bilokin added another break to win the first set and held back a late attack from Killingsworth to win seven consecutive points in the second set tiebreaker.
The Blue Devils will now turn their attention to the ACC Championship in Rome, Georgia, as they compete in the event as the No. 5 seed. The Blue Devils kick off Thursday, April 22 at 9am against the winner of No. 12 Louisville and No. 13 Boston College.
No. 16 Duke 5, No. 31 Wake Forest 2
Double
1. # 7 Meible ChiMargaryta Bilokin (DU) def. # 30 Carolyn Campana / Eliza Omirou (WFU) 6-0
2. # 11 Chloe BeckKarolina Berankova (DU) def. # 25 Brooke Killingsworth / Anna Brylin (WFU) 6-0
3. # 56 Kelly ChenGeorgia Drummy (DU) vs. Anna Campana / Peyton Pesavento (WFU 4-5, unfinished
Singles
1. # 15 Carolyn Capmana (WFU) defeats. # 42 Kelly Chen (DU) 6-4, 7-5
2. # 43 Georgia Drummy (DU) def. # 49 Anna Campana (WFU) 6-2, 6-2
3. # 34 Chloe Beck (DU) def. Anna Brylin (WFU) 6-3, 6-4
4. # 39 Meible Chi (DU) def. Eliza Omirou (WFU) 6-1, 7-5
5. Margaryta Bilokin (DU) def. Brooke Killingsworth (WFU) 6-2, 7-6 (7-2)
6. Casie Wooten (WFU) def. Karolina Berankova (DU) 6-3, 6-2
Finish:
Double 2, 1
Singles 6, 2, 3, 1, 4, 5
#Good week
