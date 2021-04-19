Flyers teammates honor Oskar Lindblom during the warm-ups on Hockey Fights Cancer night





Oskar Lindblom has always said how important his teammates were in his battle against cancer. “They talked to me like I’m still on the team, even though I’m not there,” Lindblom said in August 2020“Those difficult weeks where I was feeling so bad and trying to think about life, they called and texted me to give me more energy and it helped me through the whole process.” His teammates were there for him beautifully on Sunday at the Hockey Fights Cancer night at the Wells Fargo Center. In combination with the competition-wide initiative, the Flyers wore their purple and black warm-up jerseys to raise awareness of everyone who had cancer. But the Flyers added a special touch. They all wore No. 23 Lindblom jerseys and let Lindblom do a solo lap before joining him on the ice. Zack Hill / Philadelphia Flyers Every time I look at him I see a beautiful young man, “Flyers head coach Alain Vigneault said Friday.” I wish he had the same haircut as last year, but it’s coming back. I sometimes have flashbacks from when we had to tell him in Denver that he had cancer, we didn’t know exactly what type it was, but we had to send him back to Philly. Some of the flashbacks I have are him smiling and positive every time he’s on the team without her. I think it made everyone in our group players and coaches and management who were close to Oskar realize how important every moment is, to make sure you are always at your best and do the right things when you see someone go through that, such a great person. “ Lindblom’s life and career were shaken in December 2019, when the humble Swedish native was diagnosed with Ewing’s sarcoma. Lindblom missed the rest of the 2019/20 regular season as he fought for his life. He completed his radiation treatments at Pennsylvania Hospital last July and amazingly returned to the Flyers lineup for two games at the 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs in September. The 24-year-old has remained cancer-free and played in 39 games this season. Lindblom is located in Philadelphia. What did he love about Flyers fans? Everything, “Lindblom said on Friday.” They are there for us, it doesn’t matter whether we lose or win. I think it was my freshman year, we had a road race somewhere and I see the fans in warm-ups. We had more fans than the home team there. They are everywhere, they really support us and they are just wonderful. The selfless Lindblom heard the support Sunday night. He made every second of it. Subscribe to Flyers Talk and rate it Apple PodcastsSpotifyStitcherArt19YouTube







