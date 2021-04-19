Captain Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria, probably XI today





Dream11 team prediction PKC vs BAA, Fantasy Cricket Tips FanCode Vienna ECS T10 Match 1: Captain, Vice Captain – Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria, today’s probable XIs at Seebarn Cricket Ground at 12.30pm IST April 19 Monday: Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Prediction FanCode Vienna ECS T10 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best Player List from PKC vs BAA, FanCode Vienna ECS T10, Pakistan CC Dream11 Team Player List, Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria, Online Cricket Tips Pakistan CC vs Bangladesh Austria Vienna ECS T10, Fantasy Play Tips – Vienna ECS T10 TOSS: The FanCode Vienna ECS T10 toss between Pakistan CC and Bangladesh Austria will take place at 12:00 PM IST – April 19. Time: 12:30 pm IS. Event location: Seebarn Cricket Ground PKC vs BAA My Dream11 Team Amar Naeem, Shahdath Khan, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Zeshan Arif, Aqib Iqbal, Hassan Ashfaq, Naveed Hassan, Adal Afzal, Rafat Islam, Sikander Hayat Captain: Naveed Hassan Vice captain: Aqib Iqbal PKC vs BAA Probably XIs are playing Pakistan CC Abdullah Akbarjan, Aqib Iqbal, Adal Afzal, Zeshan Arif, Sikander Hayat, Jaweed Sadran, Arsalan Arif, Amar Naeem, Naveed Hassan, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Itibarshah Deedar Bangladesh Austria Hassan Ashfaq, Sharif Khan, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Uzzal Mujumdar, Rakib Islam, Shahdath Khan, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Abu Bakar Siddique, Rafat Islam PKC vs BAA squadrons Pakistan CC Abdullah Akbarjan, Arsalan Arif, Zeshan Arif, Umair Tariq, Itibarshah Deedar, Sikander Hayat, Amar Naeem, Saveez Khawaja, Ramish Malik, Naveed Hassan, Israr Ahmed, Bilal Zalmai, Mohammad Waqar Zalmai, Adnan Khan, Jaweed Khan Sadran, Usman Adnan Adnan Jaweed Sadran, Usman Khan Bangladesh Austria Hassan Ashfaq, Iqbal Hossain, Zayed Shahid, Tauqir Asif, Sharif Khan, Rakib Islam, Shamim Mohammad, Shahdath Khan, Firoz Hye, Nasir Ahmed, Rahat Shahid, Nazrul Zaman, Saddam Hussain, Rafat Islam, Abu Bakar Siddique, Alin Kalam, Kazi Shafayet, Uzzal Mujumdar, Gursevan Singh, Masud Rahman, Gill Singh Check Dream11 Prediction / PKC Dream11 Team / BAA Dream11 Team / Pakistan CC Dream11 Team Prediction / Bangladesh Austria Dream11 Team Prediction / Dream11 Guru Tips – Portugal T10 / Online Cricket Tips and more.







