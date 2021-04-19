12 European soccer teams form a ‘Super League’ escape group that stirs elite play | Sport

Twelve of Europe’s top football clubs have announced plans to form a so-called European Super League, in a move that appears to be laying the groundwork for the sport’s top leagues, including premier leagues in England, Spain and Italy, and stretching out all the way. to the World Cup.

In a joint announcement Sunday night, six English clubs – Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur – alongside three teams from Italy – AC Milan, Inter Milan and Juventus – and three from Spain – – Atltico Madrid, Barcelona and Real Madrid – made plans to form an escape league called the Super League in the announcement.

The group plans to add three more clubs before the opening season of the Super League, which “is meant to start as soon as possible,” the announcement on the 12 clubs’ websites said.

The joint statement says that the league will eventually consist of 20 clubs and will be governed by the founding clubs.

Joel Glazer, Manchester United Co-Chairman and Super League Vice-Chairman, said: “ Bringing together the world’s best clubs and players to play against each other all season long, the Super League opens a new chapter in European football. , bringing world-class competition and facilities, and increased financial support for the wider football pyramid. “

The plans, which would represent the most significant shake-up of elite European football in recent memory, were immediately condemned by politicians, fans, former players and the sport’s regulators.

FIFA, the global governing body for football, condemned the creation of the Super League, saying it violates FIFA’s core principles of solidarity, inclusivity, integrity and fair financial redistribution.

“FIFA can only express its disapproval of a ‘closed European breakaway league’ outside international football structures and its failure to respect the above principles,” FIFA said in a statement.

Super League players can be banned

In a statement released in January, after rumors of the new Super League began to circulate, FIFA said it would not recognize the breakaway organization and went so far as to say that “ any club or player participating in such a competition involved, it would therefore not be allowed to participate in a competition organized by FIFA or their respective confederation. “

That would include football’s top league, the World Cup, which is held every four years; the Champions League, which now brings together the best clubs in Europe every year, and all regional competitions such as the European Cup or the Africa Cup.

In the UEFA statement on Sunday, it referred to FIFA’s earlier statement stressing that Super League clubs “will be banned from playing in any other league at the national, European or world level, and that their players can are denied to represent their national teams. “

Even before Sunday’s official announcement of the Super League, the governing body of European football along with several other governing bodies and leagues released a joint statement condemning the formation of the new league. UEFA – which oversees all European football – together with the English, Spanish and Italian governing bodies and the best flying leagues from those three countries have co-signed the declaration.

“We would like to reiterate that we – UEFA, England’s FA, RFEF, FIGC, the Premier League, LaLiga, Lega Serie A, as well as FIFA and all our affiliates – will remain united in our efforts to stop this cynical project. , a project based on the self-interest of a few clubs at a time when society needs solidarity more than ever, “their statement reads in part.” We will consider all available measures, at all levels, both judicial and sporting, to to prevent this. Football is based on open competitions and sporting merits; there is no other way. “

No German or French clubs were involved in the creation of the Super League. Christian Seifert, CEO of the German Football Association (DFL), said his organization is against the concept of a European Super League.

“The economic interest of a few top clubs in England, Italy and Spain must not lead to the abolition of established structures in European football,” Seifert said in a statement. Seifert added that it “would be irresponsible to irreparably damage national leagues as the foundation of European professional football.”

The English Premier League, the most watched football league in the world, denounced the Super League plan as a blow to the hopes of the millions of football fans who support smaller clubs in England and the rest of Europe.

Under the current rules of relegation and promotion based on on-field performance, any club can hope to one day compete against the powerhouses.

“Fans of any club in England and across Europe can currently dream that their team will climb to the top and play against the best. We believe the concept of a European Super League would destroy this dream,” said a statement the Premier League.

“It is clear that this would be detrimental to English and European football at all levels and affect the principles of open competition and sporting merit that are fundamental to competitive sport,” said a statement from the English Football Association, which oversees on one of the sports. oldest and most legendary leagues, the FA Cup.

Political opposition

European political leaders quickly came out against plans for the new competition.

“They would strike at the heart of the national game and engage fans across the country. The clubs concerned must respond to their fans and the wider football community before taking any further steps,” said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“The President of the Republic welcomes the position of French clubs to refuse to participate in a European football Super League project that threatens the principle of solidarity and sporting merit,” French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement, said Reuters.

Florentino Prez, Real Madrid CF president and first Super League president, disagrees with critics about his group’s potential impact on the sport.

“We will help football at every level and bring it to its rightful place in the world. Football is the only global sport in the world with more than four billion fans and it is our responsibility as major clubs to fulfill their desires,” said Prez. in a statement,

The Super League announcement said the global Covid-19 pandemic showed that change was needed to keep the sport going, which has eroded revenues due to games being canceled or being played in empty stadiums.

“The global pandemic has accelerated instability in the existing economic model of European football,” the statement said.

“The pandemic has shown that a strategic vision and a sustainable commercial approach are needed to increase value and support for the benefit of the entire European football pyramid,” he said.

The Super League says the founding clubs “look forward to negotiating with UEFA and FIFA to work together to get the best results for the new League and for football as a whole.”

The Super League organizers also announced plans to launch a corresponding women’s league “as soon as possible after the start of the men’s league.”