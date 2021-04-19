Field hockey in Maryland turned it around in Rutgers weekend sweep

Mayv Clune crawled in front of the cage for seven minutes in Maryland field hockey’s 2-1 victory over Rutgers when Anna Castaldo sent a sharp pass to her from just inside the circle.

Clune, one step ahead of her defender, watched Castaldo all the way. The red shirt junior saw the ball roll towards her and hit it through a small hole left open by Scarlet Knights goalkeeper Gianna Glatz.

Clune had to score another goal this season and put the Terps on the board against a top 10 opponent.

I think it is quite cool to score in standard situations, such as penalty corners, and also score normal field goals, said attacker Bibi Donraadt.

In Thursday’s 4-2 win over No. 6 Rutgers, No. 12 Maryland capitalized on penalty corners three of the four scores came from corners. The Terps struggled to score on penalty corners earlier in the season, but being able to do so consistently led to the second highest offensive output of the season.

On Saturday, Maryland only pulled two penalty corners, but that didn’t matter.

In addition to Clunes’ first goal of the season, the Terps eventually won the game after a late attack from Donraadt in a miraculous attacking series in the last minutes. Coach Missy Mehargs’s team continued to find different ways to score without relying on penalty corners.

Getting these two wins against a dominant Rutgers squad has boosted Marylands confidence.

Mindset can be very positive, it can be very neutral, and it can be very negative, Meharg said. And what we loved about working with this team is that it was neutral or positive.

Maryland went into its final regular season weekend with a record of .500 and found itself on a three-game slip.

Now, after their two wins over the Scarlet Knights, the Terps are rolling into the Big Ten tournament with an 8-6 overall record. With only the first game of each weekend series counting towards a team conference record, Maryland’s 5-3 conference finish earned the No. 4 seed in the tournament. On Wednesday, it will face No. 5 seed Iowa on Hawkeyes’ home field.

We couldn’t go to the tournament with a better hockey brand, Meharg said.

It took more than finding new ways to score for the Terps to take two wins against Rutgers, they had to master a Scarlet Knights attack that found the back of the cage 25 times this season.

And goalkeeper Noelle Frost continued to show her brilliance in the net. In the second half of the fourth quarter, Rutgers scored the entire season on the first penalty stroke against Maryland. They didn’t let go of Frost and the Terps defenses, but Frost remained cool under pressure.

The Scarlet Knights made three consecutive penalty corners. They took three shots and Frost put them all away, eventually allowing Maryland to drive off the field before Donraadt would hit the winning goal.

I can’t cheer Noelle Frost enough, said Meharg. The way these guys bounce back, our corner defense unit was incredible.