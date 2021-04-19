Public art expresses memory, meaning and identity in the south of Sydney





Georges River Council Creative contemporary artworks are painted on two new table tennis tables, adding color to the local parks and Georges River amenities. Designed by emerging artist Keith Stanley with bold illustrations, the two designs exude vibrancy in public spaces in south Sydney. The two artworks will engage residents and visitors as a permanent part of the much-loved public spaces in Pole Depot Park and Peakhurst Park. In the artistic completion of these facilities, Georges River Mayor Kevin Greene said that art and creative installations are vital components of our streets as they can reinvent our city by encouraging creative minds to transform public spaces. He said, “These two committees encourage exploration and community connection in the neighborhoods. “Public art can be found everywhere, just like us now, on the street, in the parks. “They shape Georges River with memory, meaning and identity. “Because they are publicly accessible, they stimulate and elicit thoughts and actions, add texture to our experience with a strong visual impact, and complement our community facilities and cityscape.” Artist, Keith Stanley said, “The blue flow design in my artwork represents the Georges River, while the whale and toucan motifs represent space, clarity and insight. “I want to use these images to inspire people to maintain a healthy lifestyle; take part in new and fun hobbies, also stay in touch with friends and family – the true meaning of being involved in a community. “ Since the adoption of the Create Georges River Cultural Strategy 2019 and Public Art Policy in 2020, Georges River Council has enhanced the visual profile of local spaces with several creations, including: 2021 Neon Garden, Hurstville by artist Carla O’Brien – an installation to activate the space after hours but also to brighten up the space during the day.

2020 Mural on the corner of Dora and MacMahon Street, Hurstville by artist Mandy Salter aka MAN.

Mural 2020 at Post Office Lane, Kogarah – a large-scale work of art that Kogarah recognizes as the ‘Place of Reeds’ in Biddegal country and refers more broadly to the Georges River.

Mural 2020 at ChillOUT Hub in Kogarah by artist Nastia Gladushchenko – featuring native plant species native to the region.

2020 Public art project for traffic lights – in key locations across the Georges River LGA, transforming 15 simple boxes into urban canvases.

2019 Carss Bush Park Mural – Designed by Council painter Matthew Bramston, featuring tiles painted by nearly 600 local school children as a preventive mural. / Public edition. This material comes from the original organization and may be point-in-time in nature, edited for clarity, style and length. View in full here

