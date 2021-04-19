Virat Kohli impressed by ‘incredible’ Glenn Maxwell

Virat Kohli praised Glenn Maxwell after the last showing of the Aussie for Bangalore. Image: IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has praise for Glenn Maxwell after the Australian batsman once again starred in his side’s last victory in the Indian Premier League.

Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers took the Player of the Match award in the 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but it was Maxwell whose heroics were celebrated by the captain after the game.

The great Aussie and de Villiers both sparkled with the bat when Royal Challengers slapped the Knight Riders for their third straight win in T20 competition.

De Villiers’ unbeaten 76 of 34 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, earned him the player of the match prize, as Bangalore responded with a grand total of 4-204.

But after Virat Kohli won the coin toss and chose to hit, it was Maxwell who did the most to keep the innings stable after the captain fell cheaply.

Just as he had done fine with the bat in their first two games, the Australian once again produced the goods for his new franchise, equaling de Villiers by also beating nine fours and three sixes in his 78 of 49 deliveries.

Maxwell’s latest exploits put him behind Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (186 runs @ 62.00) as the second highest run scorer (176 runs @ 58.66) in the league.

It also means the Aussie managed to surpass his meager 108 runs in last year’s IPL in just three innings, prompting the Punjab Kings to beat the well-paid flop.

Royal Challengers caught the eye at the IPL auction in February when they placed an AUD $ 2.5 million bet on Maxwell, despite his checkered record in the IPL.

The move has paid off well so far, with the right-handed batsman looking more comfortable on Kohli’s side after being promoted to the order to hit number four.

Maxwell hasn’t earned half a century in the IPL this season since 2016, but now has two fifties to his name in the space of a week.

Kohli couldn’t contain his admiration for Maxwell after discussing his contribution to Bangalore in their latest victory.

Well, I said halfway through we have 200 because of two genius innings in a row, Kohli said.

Maxi went to this team like a duck in water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. We did not lead the way or get overly excited.

AB and Maxi combine to destroy Kolkata

Kolkata’s top hitters failed to convert good starts and Bangalore narrowed them down to 8-166, while New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up 3-41.

After losing Kohli to just five in the second over, Maxwell dominated spinners and fast bowlers on a wicket where the ball landed nicely on the bat.

He was eventually outdone by fellow Australian Pat Cummins’ short throw in the 17th over when he drove a lead to a short, fine leg.

De Villiers and Jamieson beat Andre Russell for 38 runs from his two overs and Harbhajan Singh got 18 from the penultimate, as the last 18 balls gave Bangalore 56.

AB de Villiers was named Player of the Match after starring in Bangalore’s victory over Kolkata. Image: IPL

Kolkata-opener Shubman Gill (21 from nine balls) threw two sixes and two fours, but Australian Dan Christian, on as a substitute, took over a spectacular two-handed dive catcher halfway in the second.

Russell (31), Captain Eoin Morgan (29) and Shakib Al Hasan (26) all scored better than a run-a-ball, but Bangalore continued to take wickets at regular intervals to end their Chennai leg of the event with three wins from three games.

In Sunday’s later game in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals took a six wicket victory against Punjab Kings, thanks in large part to opener Dhawan’s 49-ball 92 that propelled them to 4-198 with 10 balls left as they chased 4-195.

Previously, Delhi had recovered well to contain Punjab after Mayank Agarwal (69) and captain Lokesh Rahul (61) played 122 runs against 76 balls in an opening score.

with AAP

