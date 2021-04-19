Sports
Virat Kohli impressed by ‘incredible’ Glenn Maxwell
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has praise for Glenn Maxwell after the Australian batsman once again starred in his side’s last victory in the Indian Premier League.
Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers took the Player of the Match award in the 38-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders, but it was Maxwell whose heroics were celebrated by the captain after the game.
CONCERNS: Cricket great blast Nathan Lyon puts into the Sheffield Shield final
‘SPIRIT OF CRICKET’: Steve Waugh’s win after capturing a perfect moment
The great Aussie and de Villiers both sparkled with the bat when Royal Challengers slapped the Knight Riders for their third straight win in T20 competition.
De Villiers’ unbeaten 76 of 34 balls, with nine fours and three sixes, earned him the player of the match prize, as Bangalore responded with a grand total of 4-204.
But after Virat Kohli won the coin toss and chose to hit, it was Maxwell who did the most to keep the innings stable after the captain fell cheaply.
Just as he had done fine with the bat in their first two games, the Australian once again produced the goods for his new franchise, equaling de Villiers by also beating nine fours and three sixes in his 78 of 49 deliveries.
Maxwell’s latest exploits put him behind Delhi Capitals batsman Shikhar Dhawan (186 runs @ 62.00) as the second highest run scorer (176 runs @ 58.66) in the league.
It also means the Aussie managed to surpass his meager 108 runs in last year’s IPL in just three innings, prompting the Punjab Kings to beat the well-paid flop.
Royal Challengers caught the eye at the IPL auction in February when they placed an AUD $ 2.5 million bet on Maxwell, despite his checkered record in the IPL.
The move has paid off well so far, with the right-handed batsman looking more comfortable on Kohli’s side after being promoted to the order to hit number four.
Maxwell hasn’t earned half a century in the IPL this season since 2016, but now has two fifties to his name in the space of a week.
Kohli couldn’t contain his admiration for Maxwell after discussing his contribution to Bangalore in their latest victory.
Well, I said halfway through we have 200 because of two genius innings in a row, Kohli said.
Maxi went to this team like a duck in water. AB loves the team and they were the difference today. We did not lead the way or get overly excited.
AB and Maxi combine to destroy Kolkata
Kolkata’s top hitters failed to convert good starts and Bangalore narrowed them down to 8-166, while New Zealand fast bowler Kyle Jamieson picked up 3-41.
After losing Kohli to just five in the second over, Maxwell dominated spinners and fast bowlers on a wicket where the ball landed nicely on the bat.
He was eventually outdone by fellow Australian Pat Cummins’ short throw in the 17th over when he drove a lead to a short, fine leg.
De Villiers and Jamieson beat Andre Russell for 38 runs from his two overs and Harbhajan Singh got 18 from the penultimate, as the last 18 balls gave Bangalore 56.
Kolkata-opener Shubman Gill (21 from nine balls) threw two sixes and two fours, but Australian Dan Christian, on as a substitute, took over a spectacular two-handed dive catcher halfway in the second.
Russell (31), Captain Eoin Morgan (29) and Shakib Al Hasan (26) all scored better than a run-a-ball, but Bangalore continued to take wickets at regular intervals to end their Chennai leg of the event with three wins from three games.
In Sunday’s later game in Mumbai, Delhi Capitals took a six wicket victory against Punjab Kings, thanks in large part to opener Dhawan’s 49-ball 92 that propelled them to 4-198 with 10 balls left as they chased 4-195.
Previously, Delhi had recovered well to contain Punjab after Mayank Agarwal (69) and captain Lokesh Rahul (61) played 122 runs against 76 balls in an opening score.
with AAP
Check out ‘Mind Games’, the new series from Yahoo Sport Australia that explores the often brutal mental toil that elite athletes go through in pursuit of greatness:
click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and most recent stories from Australia and around the world.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]