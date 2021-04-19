No. 17 Women’s Tennis Drops Season Finals to No. 3 Georgia





TUSCALOOSA, Ala. The No. 17 Texas A&M women’s tennis team dropped its last game of the season to the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in a 4-0 result Sunday from the Alabama Tennis Stadium. The match was originally scheduled for March 14 at the Mitchell Tennis Center in Aggieland, but was rescheduled in accordance with the SEC’s COVID-19 management requirements. Texas A&M closed the season with a 17-6 overall record and a 9-4 ledger in Southeastern Conference. The Aggies finished this season as the No. 3 team in the standings, the highest regular season mark for the Aggies in the Mark Weaver era. Georgia improves to 17-1 overall, finishing with a 13-0 out in SEC play. In doubles Georgias defeated No. 8 ranked pair of Ariana Arsenault and Katarina Jokic A & Ms No. 39 duo of Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith by a 6-3 margin. Elena Christofi and Morgan Coppoc took the first point of the game for Georgia with a 6-3 win over Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding on track two. The match-up on court three between A & Ms Riley McQuaid and Katya Townsend against Lea Ma and Meg Kowalski remained unfinished. In the singles competition, Georgia won the first sets on all six lanes and took the last three points of the game. Christofi finished first on lane six with a 6-1, 6-0 result against Isa Di Laura to give the Bulldog a 2-0 lead. Georgia extended the lead with Ma defeating Goldsmith in a 6-2, 6-3 match. The Bulldogs secured the clincher on lane four, with No. 54 Coppoc defeating Faa-Hviding 6-2, 6-0 to finalize the 4-0 result. The remaining singles lanes remained unfinished after the game was settled. NEXT ONE Texas A & M’s # 17 women’s tennis team will remain in Tuscaloosa, Alabama for the next week as the Maroon & White prepare to compete in the 2021 Southeastern Conference Womens Tennis Championships. The Aggies are the number 3 of the tournament, with their first game on Wednesday, April 21 against Missouri, Arkansas or Auburn. POSTMATCH QUOTES TEXAS A&M QUOTES Head Coach Mark Weaver In preparation for the SEC Women’s Tennis Championships We’ve had a great run in the regular season and finishing third in the SEC is quite an achievement. We will have a light workout tomorrow to focus on staying sharp. We’ll be waiting to see how the bracket plays out before we know who our next opponent is, and we’re really looking forward to getting this stage of the season going. After every loss we have gone through this season, we have managed to come back and become a better team as a result. So at the end of the day, I’m going to look for a team that is hungry and ready to fight anything that comes our way. TENNIS MATCH RESULTS No. 3 Georgia 4, No. 17 Texas A&M 0 Alabama Tennis Stadium Tuscaloosa, Alabama Singles Competition 1. # 20 Tatiana Makarova (TAMU) vs. # 4 Katarina Jokic (UGA) 2-6, 1-5, unfinished 2. # 60 Lea Ma (UGA) beats. Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-2, 6-3 3. Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. # 16 Meg Kowalski (UGA) 2-6, 4-2, unfinished 4. # 54 Morgan Coppoc (UGA) defeated. Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-2, 6-0 5. Riley McQuaid (TAMU) vs. # 63 Marta Gonzalez (UGA) 5-7, 0-1, unfinished 6. Elena Christofi (UGA) defeats. Isa Di Laura (TAMU) 6-1, 6-0 Double competition 1. # 8 Ariana Arsenault / Katarina Jokic (UGA) beats. # 39 Tatiana Makarova / Jayci Goldsmith (TAMU) 6-3 2. Elena Christofi / Morgan Coppoc (UGA) defeats. Renee McBryde / Dorthea Faa-Hviding (TAMU) 6-3 3. Riley McQuaid / Katya Townsend (TAMU) vs. Lea Ma / Meg Kowalski (UGA) 5-6, unfinished Order of arrival: doubles (1,2); Singles (6,2,4) POSTMATCH NOTES Texas A&M completed the regular season with a 17-6 overall record and a 9-4 point in SEC game. The Aggies are currently ranked as the No. 17 team in the nation according to the latest Oracle ITA Womens Team Rankings. Georgia improves to 17-1 this season, finishing SEC’s regular season as the undefeated conference champion with a record of 13-0 in league games. The Bulldogs are currently ranked number 3 in the latest national poll. The order of arrival in the Sunday game was as follows: Double (1,2); Singles (6,2,4) FOLLOW THE AGGIES Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M women’s tennis. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s team Facebook Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWTEN







