Takeaways from Rockets’ win against Magic

The Rockets got the victory they wanted. They ended the five-game lost streak before taking the Heat back-to-back in the second half and taking on the Jazz, Clippers and Nuggets for a week, which would be a significant step forward in weight class against the Magic.

They had to leave the court with a good feeling for a change. There haven’t been many of those nights, only six of the 39 games since the beginning of February. They only needed one reward, regardless of how they got it or the caliber of the opponent.

“We took it out,” said attacker Jae’Sean Tate. “It wasn’t a nice win, but it feels good to finally get one.”

More than just winning, more than coming back from a double digit backlog, something they’ve only done three times in 43 chances this season, they won a close game on the road in the last minute.

They hadn’t done that since January 22nd. Winning with some balance and execution along the trajectory might have felt good, but it was more important if it was a sign of growth, something to build on.

They would have been happy with any kind of victory. They cannot be picky. But winning this way could be more helpful in their pursuit of better days.

“For that group to maintain that balance is growth for our group,” said Rockets coach Stephen Silas. “Every moment we try to learn and grow. That was one of them. “

1. Silas spent part of the Saturday chatting with center Christian Wood “about a lot of things” in conversations that Silas called “a really good conversation.” This is not uncommon for him. He spends many days playing his one-on-one version with players. He also met Tate on Saturday.

That’s a big part of Silas’ efforts to build the fight of the season, a hope that starts with laying a foundation. Getting together with Wood and Tate and learning how they feel and what they think seems like a good place to start.

However, Wood made a point along the way that he had to take action on Sunday. With the game at stake, he wants to be in position to win it.

There were probably plenty of other things that came up. Silas asked how Wood likes playing with Kelly Olynyk. He has likely dealt with the frustration that Wood has been showing more and more lately. But with Sunday’s game to be decided in the last minute, the Rockets’ 14-point lead cut to three, the Rockets Wood got the ball and let him go to work.

“I told the coach I want to close the game,” said Wood. “My team is confident that I will close the game and I feel like I did a great job.”

Wood picked up the ball at the top of the key and rode up the track, hitting his 10-foot jumper to place the Rockets five with 39.9 seconds to go. It was as if they had actually spoken it. But the conversations are about more than one play or one game.

“It has a big impact, especially the communication that I and the coach have with each other and that he can come to me and tell me how he feels and what he wants from me and that I tell him I want the man games, “Wood said.” I think this is the next step for me in my development. “

There was no particular reason for the Saturday conversation. It may be more important amid the kind of struggles the Rockets have faced, but Silas will likely always want to hear and hear from his players.

“I always talk to boys,” said Silas. ‘It wasn’t just yesterday. Communication is really key, and making sure I communicate with guys effectively, especially as we go through our ups and downs. It is important to check in. It’s important to hear their perspective and it’s important to hear from them. It’s important for them to hear my perspective too. I try to do it as much as possible. “

With Wood, it was probably important to hear how he felt about the changes that will come when Olynyk starts. The switch keeps Wood on the edge a bit more, but he typically started out with possessions that way. The biggest change is defensive where Olynyk has picked up centers with Wood working against power fathers.

“I asked him how he likes playing with Kelly,” said Silas. ‘He said,’ I love it, I love it. He plays the right way. He spaces. He rolls. He ends.’ He said he’s just a fun guy to play with. “

Olynyk has played so well – Sunday was his sixth game of 20 points from his 13 games with the Rockets – that it will likely be easier to play together. They lay on the ground together for 31 minutes on Sunday. The Rockets dominated those pieces, scoring the Magic with 17.1 points per 100 possessions when both were on the field.

“I love playing with him,” said Wood. “He creates opportunities for me and I create opportunities for him. If he has a smaller man with him or even if I have a smaller man with me, we look for each other in a high-low situation. He’s a great shooter. He plays very well. I like to play with Kelly. “

The remaining weeks of the season will provide more insight into how they fit together or how to build the missiles around Wood in the frontcourt. Almost everything in the last weeks of the season will be about improvement.

That includes conversations like Saturday, which is why it’s important no matter what the topic.

“I know I’m one of the leaders, one of the guys the young guys watch … on and off the field,” Wood said. “It’s great, especially when those young guys have faith in me. That’s great for me. That’s the next step from being a man who wasn’t quite an established name in the league to now trying to lead a team and get them ready for what’s to come. “

2. Friday was not the first game in which Kevin Porter Jr. struggled with his shot. It may have been the low point amid the ups and downs the Rockets had expected. But it also enabled him to show something that could be important to see.

He was able to bounce back. A week earlier, he scored from scoring nine points against the Warriors when he scored 1 of 6 3-pointers in the following game against the Suns, scoring 22 points on 7 of 15 shootings, and with a career-high 14 assists .

Against the Nuggets on Friday, he went 1 of 9, scoring four runs with four turnovers (although he did have five assists). On Sunday he had a difficult start and made 1 of 6 shots in the first quarter. more impressively – and the Rockets hope to tell – that he turned it around.

Porter made 7 of his remaining 9 shots, including 4 of the 5 3-pointers, before making a mistake. The last two mistakes that made his evening short were serious ones he had to take, both far from the basket. They offered one more lesson to add to his education. But the strength and determination it took to shoot with confidence and get going after such a rocky start was a good sign and one of the keys to victory.

“It shows a lot of maturity,” said Silas. “It shows growth. For a young guy who hasn’t had much experience, it’s great to be able to jump back, be it game-to-game or quarter to quarter. It indicates that he is a consistent player, someone we can rely on. Not so much focusing on the mistakes, how he pegged himself in to play well, was very important to us and very important to the future of the team. “

Porter finished with 22 points with seven assists, his eighth game of 20 points under 20 that he has played since his call-up from the G League. He’s made 28.1 percent of his 3s, but he’s finishing so well that if he can get that the way he did on Sunday, he’s going to be a very tough cover up.

“My three has been its own story,” said Porter. “I’ve been efficient everywhere else, but my three were my challenge. After that going down the first (to beat the 27 foot shot clock in the second quarter) was definitely a sigh of relief to see it go in. For me, that’s all I need to put one in.

‘I just have to keep doing it now. This is my best game from the edge. I just have to keep improving and keep taking those pictures. They will fall and once they fall it gets scary. I am a scorer. Every scorer, all scorers know, once you see one enter it’s a different story. “

Even more impressive, however, was that he didn’t lose that confidence when he saw the first misses.

“I kind of knew I was going to come out and have a better game than the last,” said Porter. ‘There are so many games in this league, you will play some of them. But I got out, I bounced back and we got the win. “

3. Tate appears to be the epitome of the player described as doing the things that don’t appear on the stats sheet. He does, although he usually fills those boxes with the things that do appear. Sunday was typical with a few extras.

He had 14 points on 7 of 10 shooting, seven rebounds, six assists, three blocked shots and a bargain. However, there was no line for a constant influence like the emergency point forward or for bloodshed.

He had enough of both. With John Wall out, Tate brought the ball forward when Porter was not in the game and brought the Rockets into their attack, the most time he had played point forward since January 10. That was only the 10th game of the season when Wall and Eric Gordon were eliminated in the first game after James Harden’s exchange and Tate had 10 assists in a San Antonio win.

The Rockets played that game without any point guard. They started Sterling Brown and Ben McLemore in the backcourt. Tate’s game that night, in the 10th game of his career, was a bit of a surprise.

It was almost expected on Sunday.

“He just does a little bit of everything,” said Silas. ‘He played a point for us tonight. He sometimes guards centers. He cuts and picks and rolls and finds his way to the pole a little and can go back to that left hand and his right hand a little. Since he had six assists per night, we only had one real point guard, which shows his versatility. He’s really good. “

He was tough too. He got slapped in the face again and played with a bloody nose as he has often done lately. He also collided with DJ Wilson, who had to leave the game to clear up the blood and seal the cut.

“DJ got a piece out of me,” said Tate. “I told him to start wearing a mouthpiece. I think I have an average nosebleed per week. That’s going to happen if you play hard. Since you are sometimes below par, you will sometimes catch a bow. Just clean it up and let’s keep it rolling.

“The funny thing about it, his teeth were fine. It’s just a small notch. I was healed within a few weeks. “

At a time when everything is counted – loose balls fixed, screens placed, charges taken – no one has kept track of the lost “chunks”. It was no surprise, however, that Tate was also in that category.