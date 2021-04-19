Cricket news, 2021 T20 World Cup, IPL: AB De Villiers in talks for return to South Africa





AB de Villiers said on Sunday it would be great to return to playing for South Africa ahead of the Twenty20 World Cup in anticipation of a discussion with national coach Mark Boucher. The veteran batsman, who retired from international cricket in 2018, hit an unbeaten 76 match while the Royal Challengers Bangalore Kolkata knocked off Knight Riders by 38 runs in the Indian Premier League. De Villiers, 37, was keen to play for the Proteas again and believes a callout regarding his form and fitness will be discussed towards the business end of the Twenty20 tournament. Watch every match of the 2021 IPL live and on demand on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14 days for free now Maxwell & AB team up for 154! 3:09 We talked about it. Last year he asked me if I would be interested and I said absolutely, De Villiers said after being named man of the match in Bangalores for the third straight win of the season. When we get into the IPL we’ll see where we are in terms of my shape, my fitness. If I can fit into that, it will be great when all these things fall into place. I am waiting for Boucher by the end of the IPL and then we will schedule accordingly. De Villiers is in talks with former South African cricket director Graeme Smith and Boucher to make a comeback to the T20 side. The T20 World Cup is played in India between October and November. South Africa recently lost a one-day (2-1) and T20 series (3-1) at home to Pakistan. The Big Show lives up to its price tag 2:03 De Villiers has been in productive form for Bangalore led by Virat Kohli who is looking for their first IPL title. He hit nine fours and three sixes in his 34-ball blitz and set up a quickfire partnership of over fifty with Australian Glenn Maxwell, who made 78 in Bangalores 204-4. I’ve never been an ego player who will go out and say I’m Mr. 360, I’m going to play all the pictures from the book, De Villiers said. I’d rather play the situation as best I can. I think I have done well and always do well. De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20 internationals for South Africa, scoring over 20,000 runs in the three formats.

