Sports
Mahopac builds on his defensive reputation by defeating Brewster
MAHOPAC Opposing teams start to hear footsteps.
A quick reconfiguration after injuries left holes in the Mahopac defense is paying off. The Indians are building a reputation for coming with big stops that build momentum and going into the final week of the season with three consecutive wins.
Brewster simply never got a grip on Sunday in a 28-6 loss.
This defense has improved so much, said junior defensive tackle Adam Montalvo. We are getting better every week. In practice, we work non-stop on improvement. Our look team gives us good reps in practice and it shows on the field. I think our defense is ready to compete with anyone.
The outlook was not particularly optimistic after Mahopac lost Zach OConnor in week 1 and Dominic Perricone in week 2.
Both are defensive cornerstones and captains.
We had to take a schematic look at what we were doing, said Indians coach Dominick DeMatteo. We decided to go in a different direction and its operation. The defense has played out lights. I think we’ve lost one offensive touchdown in each of the last four games.
The Bears were about to get into a rhythm on the opening run until Mike Harney came in from the back and forced a fumble on a third-and-goal action.
Mahopac recovered and maintained a shutout for nearly 40 minutes.
Were one hundred percent better, Harney said. After losing Somers to open the season, we started playing with a chip on our shoulder. At the loss of Nyack, we started clicking. We all played with grit and each of us plays completely out. We gave up a touchdown here and that was hard to take, but we were competing hard. Our look team gives us everything, so practice is more difficult than games. The work is paying off and Coach DeMatteos’ defensive plans are insane, much credit to him.
Turning point
The Bears had also been shot on defense, and yards were hard to come by in the first half. A bag from Harney made Brewster run from his own 8 punt. Andrew Cohen returned the ball 37 yards to the 2-yard line and Vincent Bastone took over on the next play.
That was huge, said Harney. That was a huge momentum shift and got everyone going. We hit that one in and the next she hurt at half time.
Bastone also finished a long drive the Indians kept alive with a fake punt, scoring on a 10-yard scamper around the left end with 44 seconds to go before the break.
Player of the game
Harney put on a strong defensive tone in the first half and kept appearing on the stack the entire time.
By the numbers
Brewster (1-4): Chris Donohue completed 13 of the 24 pass attempts for 184 yards. He threw one interception and ran to the lone Bears touchdown. Brewster fumbled the ball twice and got a kick blocked.
Mahopac (3-2): Anthony DeMatteo was near perfect, completing 12 of 15 passes for 146 yards and one touchdown. Two balls were dropped. Steven Perrone had 53 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries. Elmir Nikocevic kicked a field goal from 20 yards.
Quotable
I have been playing football, I don’t know how long and I have never had so much fun with this football team as now, said Montalvo. This is family to me. I spend more time with these guys than with my own family and I don’t regret a second. Everyone comes here every day, every second and I love them to death.
We’ve now played four games in 16 days, DeMatteo said. Nobody wants to do that, but these are the times. Everyone is looking for accommodation to get these children onto the field. That’s what it’s about. For the kids to fight and win three in a row, all in short weeks, speaks volumes about the children’s character and their willingness to prepare. My coaching staff is doing really well and working every day and night, so winning next week and finishing 4-2 would be monumental this season and good for us as we head into the fall.
Next one
Both teams will close the season this week against opponents to be determined.
Mike Dougherty covers boy soccer, boy lacrosse, girl basketball, and golf for The Journal News / lohud.com. He can be reached at [email protected], or on Twitter @hoopsmbd, @lohudlacrosse, @lohudhoopsmbd and @lohudgolf.
