Tennis teams preparing for conference action | Sport

It has been just under two years since the area’s tennis teams were able to compete in the Lincoln Heritage Conference Tournament.
With the 2021 season running since early March, the return of the conference tournaments is the latest sign of normalcy as spring sports continue across the area. Boys and girl players from local teams will descend to the Freeman Lake Tennis Center starting this afternoon to compete in the three-day tournament and compete for both singles and doubles conference titles.
In both boys and girls singles and doubles matches, the top seeds in each of these four parentheses are dominated by Elizabethtown with eight seeded players and Central Hardin with seven.
Very much looking forward to the conference tournament. We had a pretty good first half of the season, said Central Hardin coach Jody Bingham. We went on for a few more weeks and then the regional, so this gives us a chance to see how our kids perform in a more pressured situation.
Elizabethtown senior Matthew Smith is the best seed in boy girths. Sophomore teammate Matthew Parsons is co-seeded at No. 2 with Central Hardin senior Allan Lockwood.
LaRue County junior Connor Nicholas is the boys’ singles No. 4 seed, as well as the only player with a top-four seed outside of the Elizabethtown or Central Hardin programs.
Allan Lockwood has been injured for a week or two, so he expected his return to the conference tournament this week, Bingham said. He has been off for a few weeks to heal.
In the boys’ doubles, the Bruins top the rankings with junior Sam Christensen and sophomore Jacob Jiranek, as well as seniors Calden Doty and Camden Jones.
The Panther doubles team of Jason Towell and Mason Baldwin follows at number 3. Elizabethtown also has the number 4 seeded duo in freshman Landon Hagan and sophomore Chase Moreman.
We have two really, really good doubles teams seeded as co-seeded No. 1, Bingham said. Etowns has some very good teams that have to fight well to stay on top of that.
In girls’ singles, Elizabethtown, sophomore Jai Garris, is the top seed. Central Hardin sophomore Annie Yates follows at number 2, with fellow Lady Bruin sophomore Hadley Jones next at number 3. Lady Panther senior Natalie Schory is the number 4 seed.
Elizabethtown again takes top in the girls’ doubles, led by the team of senior Abby Henson and seventh grader Rachel Bell.
Central Hardin junior Madeline Stevenson and sophomore KK. Ditto are the No. 2 seed, with junior Emmi Redford and sophomore Laci Thomas holding the No. 3 seed for the Lady Bruins. The Lady Panther duo of senior Ashton Bailey and sophomore Liz Hanson is the number 4 seed.
Our girls have done really well. They are young, learned. It’s a learning curve for a lot of them, said Bingham of the Central Hardin girls’ team. The competition has been at a higher level this year with the planning we’ve done. We couldn’t do what we tried to do last year, but we did it this year.
Conference tournament matches start at 4:30 PM
