Iowa hockey swept through Northwestern

Northwestern sent Iowa, meaning the Hawkeyes dropped to No. 5 in the Big Ten Tournament.

Iowa midfielder Esme Gibson runs with the ball across the field during the second quarter of a hockey game against Maryland on Friday, April 2, 2021 at Grant Field. The Hawkeyes were defeated by the Terrapins 1-0.

Hockey in Iowa has been incredibly successful in the spring 2021 season.

Over the weekend, Iowa was only behind Michigan in the Big Ten, was No. 2 in the country, and had a record of 10-2 in what was arguably the best conference in hockey this season.

That all changed this weekend, as Iowa fell 2-1 and 1-0 vs. Northwestern in the doubleheader. The 2-1 defeat on Thursdays was particularly damaging to the Hawkeyes, who fell from the No. 2 seed all the way to the No. 5 seed for the Big Ten Tournament.

The losses could seriously threaten Iowas’ post-season ambitions, and it could mean that Iowa must win the Big Ten Tournament to get a bid for the NCAA tournament.

The Hawkeyes started the first game strong and kept the Big Tens the best offense on no shots in the first quarter while getting two of their own. The momentum continued in the second half, where midfielder Esme Gibson’s second half ended a great run through the northwest defense with a strong finish in the corner to give Iowa the advantage.

Northwestern reacted five minutes before halftime when Bente Baekers tied the game for the Wildcats.

Despite Northwestern being kept to just four shots throughout the game, the Wildcats converted twice. It was Baekers who scored again for Northwestern early in the second half.

The Wildcats would hold out after that as Iowa failed to convert any of the four shots in the second half. A big reason for that was the strong performance of Northwestern goalkeeper Annabelle Skubisz, who saved four shots on the day.

The Saturday game was an entertaining affair, despite the 1-0 score. Both teams registered 10 shots in the game, but both goalkeepers’ big days kept tensions high throughout the game. Iowa goalkeeper Grace McGuire impressed with four saves, while the Northwesterns goalkeepers had six saves between the two.

After a back-and-forth first half, in which both teams exchanged blows, Northwestern had all the momentum in the third quarter. The Wildcats got four shots and scored late in the third quarter, with Bente Baekers scoring again for Northwestern.

Iowa dominated the fourth quarter without a result. The Black and Gold pinned Northwestern back in their own half to finish the game, but Iowa was unable to convert any of the four chances it created too late. The Hawkeyes finish the regular season 10-4 and 5-3 in games that count towards the Big Ten Conference standings.

There’s an incredible tie for fourth place for third, but the Hawkeyes sadly fall almost to the bottom of the game, despite their superior overall record in the season.

The Hawkeyes will now turn their attention to the Big Ten Tournament taking place in Iowa City, where Iowa will face a tough test in the opening round against Maryland.

The two parties will be squarely at Grant Field on Wednesday at 2.30 p.m. and the match can also be seen on BTN.