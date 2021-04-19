A Grenelle dedicated to the recovery



The French Table Tennis Federation wanted to work together to draw up an ambitious recovery plan after the health crisis and organized its very first Table Tennis Grenelle. A decisive encounter for table tennis. Over the weekend, the FFTT organized the very first Table Tennis Grenelle, bringing together all representatives of the leagues and division committees. A campaign promise from Gilles Erb, president of the FFTT, who aims to jointly develop an ambitious recovery plan after the Covid-19 crisis. Anxious to discuss the best way to revive table tennis, I wanted to bring together employees, technical managers and leaders of the territories on the occasion of this 1st Grenelle., confirms Gilles Erb. On the occasion of this Grenelle, the main financial indicators were presented for the first time, with the challenges and key figures for the 2020/2021 season. The main financial measures taken, as well as the actions already taken, were also entitled to the chapter. Today, the goal of the FFTT is simple: play as fast as possible, from May to September. A recovery notably accompanied by the decline in support for the decentralized structures of the FFTT. The goal of the federation is to activate a one million euro plan that will make it possible to launch actions such as lt ping, a dismissal challenge, support the digital transition to offer new services to clubs, as well as agreements between the FFTT and the different territories. The changes have been fruitful and will provide just as many opportunities to enrich the original project. The goal is to effectively help clubs strengthen their communications and their offerings of practice in order to retain licensees and attract new practitioners. The quality of the debates gives hope, rsume Gilles Erb. Olivier Navarranne

