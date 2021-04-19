Family who donated $ 500,000 to the UW-Madison tennis program is requesting a refund after alleged abuse





The Coyle family has alleged that UW-Madison has abused the $ 500,000 donation they made in 2016 and plans to get their money back. Richard Coyle made the donation in June 2016, in accordance with his late mother Marion Lou Coyles’s will. The monetary contribution was in honor of her late husband and Richard’s father, Douglas Coyle, who attended the UW with a tennis scholarship in the 1930s. Coyle said the contribution, which he believed was directed to the UW Foundation, was intended to serve as funding for tennis scholarships. However, the language in his mothers will unspecified that money would be used for scholarships. We didn’t want to pour concrete, Coyle said The Capital Times We wanted to enrich lives. Years after the donation, Coyle discovered that the funds were not with the UW Foundation, but were instead managed by the Systems Trust under the supervision of the Board of Regents, and that the contribution was used for the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. renovation project that was completed in 2019. The language used in the will requested distribution of the gift to the University of Wisconsin, currently located in Madison, WI, and used in support of the tennis program in the manner deemed appropriate by the UW Athletic Department, said university spokesperson Meredith. McGlone. When a bequest is made to the UW itself, according to system policy, it means that the money is directed to UW System Trust, McGlone said. In all these cases, UW-Madison complies with the documentation in the bequest to ensure that the intended use matches the university’s need and ultimate use. Last year, Coyle found out that the athletics department and Chancellor Blank had requested the Board of Regents exempt from the contribution from the management policy requiring non-endowed gifts in excess of $ 250,000 to become Council-designated endowments. The board has granted the request and the donation would be used as a gift for the renovation of the Nielsen Tennis Stadium. Coyle sought a full refund and messaged the UW Foundation, UW System and UW-Madison officials multiple times over the past three years, as well as the Board of Regents. He has not yet heard from the persons or organizations involved. We regret that the donor family misunderstands the university’s actions on this matter, McGlone said. However, we remain grateful for the gift and passionate support for UW Madison tennis programs. Ultimately, the Coyle family remains disappointed with the university and the use of the donation. We honestly just want the money back so we can enrich people’s lives elsewhere, Coyle said. Enjoy what you read? Receive content from The Daily Cardinal in your inbox The Everyday Cardinal has been involved with college and the Madison community since 1892. Consider giving today.

