Watch now: Field hockey in Lynchburg captures third ODAC title in a row | College





W&L had two penalty corners in the last five minutes, but Nicks had one more save against Tess Muneses on the first, and the generals didn’t get a shot on the second before the time ran out for their comeback bid. I think it boiled down to being able to take advantage of their opportunities a little more than we were today, said W&L coach Gina Wills. For UL offensive, Yanes, a sophomore who has mostly come off the bench this season, answered Sunday’s call to contribute. When the Hornets top scorer Jackie Lerro, an All-American in 2019, came out with an injury in the second quarter, coach Enza Steele shook players on the field and asked Yanes to move to the left. I said: are you okay, are you okay? Steele remembered asking Yanes. Then Steele, one of the country’s most successful hockey coaches, quickly followed suit with a charge: You’re going to score. Yanes did just that, performing perfectly in her self-proclaimed role: Whenever they need me, I’m here and ready to go. When players rang the campus victory bell and became the fourth Lynchburg team to complete the tradition of capturing an ODAC title this year, Steele could only smile. Sunday’s victory, she explained, was testament to the development of her players in a season set during the pandemic.

