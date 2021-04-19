NFL Draft from No. 1 to No. 32: Prediction of every first round

The consensus No. 1 choice, Lawrence, has probably already begun exploring the Jacksonville real estate market.

2. New York Jets Zach Wilson, QB, BYU

Swapping out Sam Darnold paved the way for this move, and now CEO Joe Douglas can continue his rebuild around a quarterback of just about any analyst project draft that goes here.

3. San Francisco 49ers Mac Jones, QB, Alabama

The 49ers traded the sixth pick to Miami, and it’s no secret they did that to get a quarterback. According to The athletic, the team has seen or was scheduled to see Jones, Justin Fields and Trey Lance throw in person, so any of these three are options, but rumor has it that trading was done with Jones in mind.

4. Atlanta Falcons Justin Fields, QB, State of Ohio

The Falcons could take a good quarterback, select the best non-quarterback on the board, or trade back to the highest bidder, but they need someone to take care of Matt Ryan. In that case, Trey Lance could be the choice, but Fields has incredible advantages in becoming an elite pro quarterback with his speed, mobility and arm strength.

5. Cincinnati Bengals Penei Sewell, LT, Oregon

The Bengals have something special with Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. While reuniting JaMarr Chase with Joe Burrow would be an exciting addition, the Bengals need to solidify the line and Sewell could be the star at doing so.

FILE – In this August 31, 2019 file photo, Oregon offensive lineman Penei Sewell, 58, watches Oregon play Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Arlington, Texas. The last NFL event unaffected by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 Indianapolis Combination. A year later, when the 2021 combination was canceled, the league released a list of players who would have earned an invite. From such high profile quarterbacks as Clemsons Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields of Ohio States to guys who sat out last season like Oregon against Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP photo / Ron Jenkins, file) Credit: Ron Jenkins Credit: Ron Jenkins

6. Miami Dolphins Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

With multiple first-round picks, the Dolphins get a chance to star even after leaving the number 3 spot. Some consider Pitts to be the best non-quarterback on the board, so he could go as high as No. 4 to Atlanta.

Detroit Lions Micah Parsons, LB, Penn State

A wide receiver to pair with new quarterback Jared Goff would be helpful, but the Lions need a lot of help with defense, and Parsons could be the start of that rebuild.

8. Carolina Panthers JaMarr Chase, WR, LSU

It’s hard to imagine Chase going to last that long, but the Panthers will be happy to give new quarterback Sam Darnold every chance to succeed with a top-tier wide receiver.

9. Denver Broncos Trey Lance, QB, State of North Dakota

Drew Lock hasn’t done enough to secure the runway, and Lance would be a solid pick-me-up. While not as NFL prepared as Fields, who could also end up here, Lance is a phenomenal athlete who is effective in the pocket and can quickly diagnose coverages.

10. Dallas Cowboys Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

The cowboys need to fix up their secondary, and the chance to reunite Surtain with Trevon Diggs on the corner back’s depth map is intriguing.

11. New York Giants – Rashawn Slater, OT, Northwestern

The choice between getting a wide receiver or line assistance will be great for the Giants entering Daniel Jones’ third year.

12. Philadelphia Eagles Jaylen Waddle, WR, Alabama

Waddle falls perfectly on the Eagles, who need a top-wide receiver. They can also seek help in the corner.

13. Los Angeles Chargers Alijah Vera-Tucker, OT / G, USC

The Chargers take the last of the top tier of offensive tackles. Vera-Tucker is seen by analysts as someone with low bust potential and high floor.

14. Minnesota Vikings Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech

Mike Zimmer will likely seek help from the offensive line, and Darrisaw could help replace Riley Reiff, who signed with the Bengals.

15. New England Patriots Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina

New England is one of the most likely teams to trade up or down depending on whether a quarterback is available at the right price. Otherwise, the Patriots could use a cornerback and Horn is an instant starter who can make splash plays early on.

16. Arizona Cardinals DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

With the top tier of cornerbacks gone, Arizona is going for a wide receiver. It would be hard to pass Smith past this, even if the Cardinals already have some role players behind DeAndre Hopkins.

17. Las Vegas Raiders Zaven Collins, LB / Edge, Tulsa

The Raiders would love to help the offensive line, but the defensive line struggled last year and Collins is an all-rounder who can play in multiple places and rush the quarterback. They tried to upgrade their linebacker corps in free agency last year with mixed results and Collins was able to help in many ways.

18. Miami Dolphins Jaelan Phillips, Edge, Miami

Phillips is a tough evaluation due to his medical history, but his talent deserves early consideration in the first round. The dolphins are seizing an opportunity for a local product that could end up being a bargain.

19. Washington Football Team Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Owusu-Koramoah can play in the slot machine or in the traditional stacking reel. Washington has a history of investing first round picks in the front seven and this is another good one.

20. Chicago Bears – Bitches Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

If the Bears are unable to trade in for a quarterback for Andy Dalton to become a mentor as a long-term option, with Jenkins they can fulfill another big need for the right gear.

21. Indianapolis Colts – Kwity Paye, Edge, Michigan

The Colts have a few glaring weaknesses on the roster and edge rusher is one of them. Paye can help in several areas, he is as good against the run as he is against the pass.

22. Tennessee Titans Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech

This is a great opportunity to grasp after Farley underwent back surgery last month, and it will depend on what the Titans think of his medication. But many believe he is a top 10 pick based on raw talent and could prove to be a good pick here.

23. New York Jets Greg Newsome II, CB, Northwestern

The Jets take the last of the top corners. Newsome had one interception in college, but had defended 25 passes in 21 starts, gave up some major games, and was tested as a top athlete.

24. Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris, RB, Alabama

The Steelers could go with the line of attack here, but they’ll take the first run of the draft. Harris could be an immediate impact player with his strength and patience to maximize runs and ability as a pass catcher.

25. Jacksonville Jaguars Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

The Jaguars can link Lawrence to a top wideout. New coach Urban Meyer won’t be able to pass up this speedster who clocked a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

26. Cleveland Browns Jamin Davis, LB, Kentucky

Signing Jadeveon Clowney takes a big need away from the Browns concept board. Linebacker is another need that can be addressed here, and Davis is an impressive athlete with good eyesight to read plays and both size and speed.

27. Baltimore Ravens Rashod Bateman, WR, Minnesota

Bateman would give Lamar Jackson a different kind of weapon to aim. The Ravens already have other fast receivers, but it has a great ability to use cover and can travel any route.

28. New Orleans Saints Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

A big, fast, vertical threat, Marshall caught four passes over 50 yards and the Saints could use one like that for Jameis Winston and / or Taysom Hill. It has a large frame with long arms and explosive jumping ability.

29. Green Bay Packers Alex Leatherwood, OT, Alabama

Aaron Rogers needs more guns, so a wide receiver might be an option, but Leatherwood can help. He is a battle-tested blocker that can start from Day 1, either as a guard or as a tackle.

30. Buffalo Bills Jayson Oweh, Edge, Penn State

Buffalo needs long-term edge rushers and can add length and depth with Oweh. While he didn’t have a sack last season, he’s a late bloomer, scratching the surface of his potential and causing a lot of disruption in the backfield.

31. Kansas City Chiefs Azeez Ojulari, Edge, Georgia

Ojulari led the SEC with sacks, tackles for loss and forced fumbles and has many advantages. He has a quick first step, height and instincts.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

The Bucs have a few holes to defend, but Barmore would be of great value if he fell here. Hes got the Potential of the Bowl as a run plug and pass talk.